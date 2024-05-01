Inovalon Earns 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification™ For Second Consecutive Year

Sustained Recognition Reflects Longstanding Commitment to Enhanced Employee Experiences and Well-being

BOWIE, Md., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. This industry-lauded distinction is based entirely on feedback from current employees about their experiences working at Inovalon.

“Inovalon is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row as we continue to cultivate a diverse and empowering workplace where our employees feel welcome and have the necessary resources to thrive,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon. “As a company dedicated to improving healthcare access and outcomes, we are ever appreciative of our employee's commitment to our mission-driven work and determination to live by our core values of making healthcare work better for everyone.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work® Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Inovalon stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Inovalon remains committed to fostering an empowering and rewarding workplace culture by continuing to provide development opportunities at all levels, including robust management development initiatives, high-potential leadership programs, and a comprehensive early career program. Additionally, Inovalon actively promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion through its employee resource groups, creating an environment where every individual can thrive and grow collaboratively. This achievement underscores Inovalon's ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and cultivating a workplace where innovation flourishes, driving both individual and collective success.

Also, as part of Inovalon’ s ongoing commitment to grow its employee resource groups, in 2024 Inovalon launched its new V.E.T.S. (Veterans Excelling Together with Supporters) network to raise awareness and advocate for veterans and their families, in addition to investing over 12,500 hours in DE&I training. As a result of these efforts, a majority of Inovalon’s employees reported their PTO program, responsibilities, and welcoming environment as key benefits to making Inovalon a Great Place To Work®.

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting over 53,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 82 billion medical events across 1.1 million physicians, 665,000 clinical settings, and 384 million unique lives. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

