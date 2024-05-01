Submit Release
4DMT Announces Presentations at ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting

  • Preclinical data for 4D-175 for geographic atrophy to be presented in an oral presentation
  • 4D-150 PRISM randomized Phase 2 Dose Expansion Cohort (N=51) 24-week encore results to be presented in a poster

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases, today announced presentations at the 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington on May 5-9, 2024.

2024 ARVO Annual Meeting Presentation Details:

Title: Interim results from the PRISM randomized Phase 2 Dose Expansion trial evaluating 4D-150 in high anti-VEGF need individuals with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration
Poster Session: AMD-3 (clinical research), 416 (Poster A0075)
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 (10:30 a.m. PT)
Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Clinical Associate Professor at University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine


Title: Preclinical characterization of 4D-175, a novel AAV-based investigational intravitreal gene therapy for geographic atrophy
Paper (Oral) Session: AMD: Translational studies, 522
Date/Time: Thursday, May 9, 2024 (12:00 p.m. PT)
Presenter: Melissa A. Calton, Ph.D., VP, Early-Stage Product Development at 4DMT


The presentations will also be available on the 4DMT website under Scientific Presentations:
https://4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/pipeline/#posters-and-publications

About 4DMT 

4DMT is a leading clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on unlocking the full potential of genetic medicines to treat large market diseases in ophthalmology and pulmonology. 4DMT’s proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our wholly owned and partnered product candidates. Our product design, development, and manufacturing engine help us efficiently create and advance our diverse product pipeline with the goal of revolutionizing medicine with potential curative therapies for millions of patients. Currently, 4DMT is advancing five clinical-stage and two preclinical product candidates, each tailored to address rare and large market diseases in ophthalmology, pulmonology, and cardiology. In addition, 4DMT is also advancing programs in CNS through a gene editing partnership. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT®, 4D®, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of our product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of our product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith
Inizio Evoke Comms
Katherine.Smith@inizioevoke.com

Investors:

Julian Pei
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
Investor.Relations@4DMT.com


