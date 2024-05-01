Snyk Launches AppRisk Pro, Developer First Application Security Posture Management Solution Leveraging AI to Prioritize Remediation

New Solution Integrates Signals from Leading Enterprise Platforms, Including SentinelOneⓇ, Sysdig and Nightfall AI

BOSTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- {{DATELINECITY_DATE_GLOBENEWSWIRE_BUG} } Snyk , the leader in developer security, today released Snyk AppRisk Pro , pairing artificial intelligence (AI) with application context from third-party integrations to help application security (AppSec) and development teams address business-critical risk and accelerate fixes. Snyk AppRisk Pro extends the company’s leadership in developer-first application security posture management (ASPM), prioritizing security remediation based on application posture and throughout the full development lifecycle.



Snyk AppRisk Pro creates a holistic understanding of application risk, equipping AppSec teams with context based on how the application was built, the code it contains, its impact on the organization's business, and team responsibilities. Armed with this information, AppSec teams are equipped and empowered to make informed decisions, prioritize the most critical issues, and foster effective collaboration across traditionally siloed stakeholders within development workflows.

Notably, Snyk AppRisk Pro can trace insecure portions of deployed applications all the way back to the specific code components that must be addressed in order to fix the issue. Critically, Snyk AppRisk Pro combines a unique level of prioritization with proven developer-first tools for vulnerability prevention and remediation, all underpinned and enabled by AI. Without this solution, overflowing vulnerability backlogs can lead to rigid security measures that hinder the development process and thwart developer productivity. This outdated, legacy-based approach results in blind spots in security coverage and application prioritization, exposing businesses to unknown risks.

The release of Snyk AppRisk Pro marks the most recent achievement in Snyk’s application risk management evolution. Following the availability of Snyk AppRisk Essentials in late 2023, the company then acquired runtime data pioneer Helios in January. The innovation and insights established as a result of integrating Helios have been fundamental in the creation of the enhanced Snyk AppRisk Pro product.

Gaining Valuable Insights Informed by Key Integrations

Snyk AppRisk Pro leverages AI to contextualize inputs from across an ecosystem of security, runtime, secrets coverage management and observability solutions. Combined with Snyk’s own industry-leading capabilities, they provide Snyk AppRisk Pro users with unprecedented runtime intelligence throughout the life of the application.

Notable new integrations include:

Observability and Runtime Context from SentinelOne and Sysdig : With a holistic understanding of how an application operates, developers and security pros can prioritize which identified vulnerabilities are impacting their enterprise environments. For example, Snyk AppRisk Pro customers can identify whether a vulnerable open-source package is actually deployed and loaded in runtime, enabling more granular risk assessment.

: With a holistic understanding of how an application operates, developers and security pros can prioritize which identified vulnerabilities are impacting their enterprise environments. For example, Snyk AppRisk Pro customers can identify whether a vulnerable open-source package is actually deployed and loaded in runtime, enabling more granular risk assessment. Secret-related Coverage Management from Nightfall AI: Snyk AppRisk Pro expands its capabilities to accommodate more diverse program requirements, including enhancing visibility into application risk coverage using Nightfall's AI-powered detection engine to identify secrets, credentials, and sensitive data across their application code repositories with unparalleled accuracy. Customers can now prioritize remediation efforts by identifying live secrets that pose the greatest risk. With this unmatched visibility into secret sprawl, organizations can fortify their application security posture, mitigate data breaches, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Quotes & Commentary

“Fueled in large part by AI-driven code, application development is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and security teams worldwide are increasingly overwhelmed as a result,” said Manoj Nair, Chief Product Officer, Snyk. “Snyk AppRisk Pro now provides AppSec teams with a birds-eye view of their overall application security program from both a risk exposure and management coverage perspective, equipping and empowering them to now proactively drive both remediation and prevention. This latest solution additionally underscores Snyk’s overarching commitment to a developer-first approach, consolidating both security and development efforts seamlessly within one platform.”

“Snyk’s integration of SentinelOne runtime data further proves their commitment to a truly comprehensive AppSec experience,” said Ely Kahn, Vice President, Product Management, Cloud Security, AI/ML, SentinelOne. “Our latest integration provides security and development teams with a holistic view of their application, from its very earliest stages all the way to its running state in production, to focus triage and remediation on the most critical issues first.”

“By seamlessly integrating with Sysdig, Snyk AppRisk Pro empowers teams to quickly and accurately assess the risk of vulnerabilities in runtime environments," said Knox Anderson, SVP of Product Management, Sysdig." This means leveraging more granular runtime context so they can better direct resources where they matter most, ultimately driving a more efficient and developer-centric AppSec program.”

"Nightfall AI is proud to partner with Snyk as they extend Snyk AppRisk Pro’s visibility into secret-related coverage," said Isaac Madan, CEO and Co-Founder, Nightfall AI. "Our partnership ensures comprehensive secrets management that eliminates blind spots, mitigates the threats posed by secret sprawl and prevents costly data breaches stemming from exposed credentials."

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 3,000+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

