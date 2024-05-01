Submit Release
Sysco to Host 2024 Investor Day

HOUSTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced that it will host an investor day at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 22, 2024, starting at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and concluding at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Presentations will be made by Kevin Hourican, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Cheung, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, and select members of the management team.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. Please email the Investor Relations department at investor_relations@corp.sysco.com if you are an institutional investor or analyst and would like an in-person invitation to the event.

Webcast Information

Sysco will host a live webcast on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Presentation materials will also be available at investors.sysco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available online shortly after the live webcast is completed.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Kevin Kim
Investor Contact
kevin.kim@sysco.com
T 281-584-1219		   Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
shannon.mutschler@sysco.com
T 281-584-4059

