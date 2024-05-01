Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,643 in the last 365 days.

Benitec Biopharma to Participate in the Citizens JMP Life Science Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference ("ddRNAi") platform, today announced that members of Benitec management will participate in Citizens JMP Life Science Conference, taking place in New York, NY from May 13-14, 2024.

Presentation Details:
Date: May 13, 2024
Time: 11:00 am EDT
Presenter: Jerel Banks, MD, PhD, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The Benitec presentation will also be available via live webcast here.

Please contact your Citizens JMP representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Benitec management.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (917) 734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Benitec Biopharma to Participate in the Citizens JMP Life Science Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more