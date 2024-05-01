on|comms Selects Optiva BSS Platform to Connect Transitioning U.S. Veterans With Peer Mentors and Community Resources

on|comms empowers veterans with digital inclusion through mobile connectivity, educational initiatives and reintegration services. Enabled with Optiva BSS data, on|comms will use predictive analytics to proactively identify at-risk service members, addressing the essential needs of veterans.

TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- on|comms has chosen Optiva (TSX: OPT) BSS platform, hosted on Google Cloud, to provide mobile connectivity to its members with the launch of a new MVNO service. on|comms will provide simplified access to a wide variety of veterans services and a comprehensive transition assistance program supporting active duty service members and their families and their reintegration into civilian life.



on|comms is the connectivity partner of Onward Ops , who has developed a scalable and unified program that takes a proactive approach addressing veterans' needs before and after they exit active duty. Through innovative data dashboards integrated with Google Analytics, on|comms will connect veterans with Onward Ops sponsors, career mentors, and local resources, ensuring a smoother transition into their new communities. The connectivity facilitates immediate support and access to essential services in real-time, including employment, legal and whole-health services.

Leveraging the Optiva BSS Platform , on|comms will provide no-cost or low-cost broadband mobile connectivity to active duty and National Guard personnel and their families, as well as discounted wireless services to Onward Ops participants, including veterans and non-veterans alike. Optiva MVNO Hubs , equipped with the cloud-native AI-enabled BSS platform, facilitates seamless integration for network provisioning, policy management, payment, free and low-cost services and subscriptions, including taxation gateways to efficiently manage all billing and charging activities.

“Mobile devices and connectivity are a lifeline for access to the services that our military community needs, and it is also a critical pipeline for data that allows us to help and protect them. Optiva BSS aligns with our joint mission with Onward Ops to support each transitioning veteran and their families and veterans in general as they engage with us in on|comms . Together, we are committed to serving our community with unified mobile access to ensure emotional and financial stability,” said Jay Jones, CEO of on|comms.

“Our partnership with on|comms takes our mission to power innovation to new heights. We are grateful for the sacrifices made by military veterans to keep us safe. Delivering mobile connectivity to heroes and enabling proactive analytics powered by Google Cloud means that we will contribute to on|comms’ esteemed mission and make a positive impact," said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva.

