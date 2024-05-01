LGI Homes Offers First Built Green Certified Homes in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announces the opening of its newest community, in Tacoma, Washington. Heritage Gardens offers affordable new construction homes with the perfect amount of space for families of all sizes.

“Located only 4 miles from downtown Tacoma, Heritage Gardens is the most central community we have constructed in Pierce County. We have 92 lots, and with a mixture of townhomes and single-family homes available, we have a large amount of floor plans for our customers to choose from,” said Armando Gonzales, Vice President of Sales for SW Washington and Oregon. “Working closely with the city, we are proud to offer the first “Built Green” homes in Tacoma. Built Green focuses on efficiency, the environment and healthier living for homeowners at Heritage Gardens, where we include everything a customer would need to start enjoying their home the day they move in. This includes a washer and dryer, which is a first in the Seattle market, along with upgraded in-home air filtration, HVAC systems, different exterior options and landscaping to ensure our homeowners have the most energy efficient and eco-friendly products to compliment the Built Green vision.”

At Heritage Gardens, LGI Homes offers seven different floor plans (three townhome options and four single-family plans), that range in size from 1,190 square feet to 1,810 square feet. Each floor plan offers two-stories with three to five bedrooms and two to three full baths. These new homes have been meticulously designed with spacious, open layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, energy-saving features and a host of included upgrades. Every LGI Home comes with the designer-selected features of LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, boasting cutting-edge Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sprawling granite countertops, recessed LED lighting, wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener and more.

Homeowners at Heritage Gardens are never far from their next adventure. Within the community is a neighborhood park featuring a children’s playground, covered picnic areas, open green space, a community garden and walking trails. In addition to the Pacific Northwest scenery, Heritage Gardens is surrounded by world-class entertainment venues. Residents will enjoy playing at one of the fantastic city parks nearby such as Swan Creek Park or Stewart Heights Park, spending time swimming at the Eastside Community Center, picking fruits at Charlotte’s Blueberry Park, or exploring nearby downtown Tacoma.

New homes at Heritage Gardens are priced from the $420s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 888-685-5667 ext 257 or visit LGIHomes.com/HeritageGardens.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

