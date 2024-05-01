Integer to Present at 2024 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference on May 14

PLANO, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced participation in the 2024 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference, to be held May 14 – 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. Integer President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dziedzic is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:40 a.m. PDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .



Investor Relations: Media Relations: Andrew Senn Kelly Butler andrew.senn@integer.net kelly.butler@integer.net 763.951.8312 469.731.6617



