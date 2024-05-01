Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,645 in the last 365 days.

Integer to Present at 2024 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference on May 14

PLANO, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced participation in the 2024 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference, to be held May 14 – 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. Integer President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dziedzic is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:40 a.m. PDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:   Media Relations:
Andrew Senn Kelly Butler
andrew.senn@integer.net   kelly.butler@integer.net
763.951.8312  469.731.6617

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Integer to Present at 2024 Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference on May 14

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more