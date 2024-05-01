Auron Announces Oral Presentation on Preclinical Data from Proprietary AURIGIN™ Platform at the AI in Biomedicine Keystone Symposia

NEWTON, Mass., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation targeted therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer, today announced an oral presentation on the company’s proprietary AURIGIN™ platform at the AI in Biomedicine Keystone Symposia held May 1-3, 2024.

The plasticity of cancer cells allows them to transition between different phenotypic states in response to microenvironmental cues or therapeutic interventions. Targeting the molecular pathways that regulate cellular plasticity can hinder tumor progression and metastasis. As highlighted in the presentation, Auron built AURIGIN to identify the drivers of tumor plasticity and altered cellular state, and to develop small molecule therapies that selectively address the causative genes behind those altered cell states.

“Targeting cancer cell states involves a deep understanding of the dynamic nature of cancer cells as they progress through various stages of growth, metastasis, treatment response and, very frequently, resistance to treatment. By targeting cancer cell states, a clinically and commercially validated approach, we aim to disrupt the mechanisms that enable cancer cells to survive, proliferate and metastasize,” stated David Millan, Ph.D., Auron’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Using AURIGIN to discover, prioritize, and validate the most compelling targets, we then apply deep structure-based drug design and chemistry capabilities and insights from leading oncology physician-scientists to develop targeted small molecule therapies that we believe may be more effective in combatting the complex and evolving nature of cancer.”

AURIGIN is designed to be more comprehensive than previously disclosed single cell atlases by focusing on and enriching the plastic stem, progenitor, and developmental cell states commonly found in cancer. The platform standardizes and integrates these progenitor cell states with multiple atlases of differentiated adult tissues to create a unified atlas of human development. Using AURIGIN, Auron can precisely identify and predict the most relevant gene targets driving tumor cell plasticity, identify models that map to the relevant classified plastic states, and define clinically relevant patient selection and treatment efficacy biomarkers, all of which enables the efficient discovery and development of novel targeted cancer therapies.

Leveraging AURIGIN, Auron has discovered and developed its lead product candidate, AUTX-703, a potent and selective degrader of KAT2A/B, a first-in-class target with a validated mechanism identified as a driver of tumor cell plasticity in multiple cancers. Auron is developing AUTX-703 as an oral small molecule therapy for the treatment of small cell lung cancer, neuroendocrine prostate cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). AUTX-703 is progressing in IND-enabling studies, and the company expects to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the end of 2024.

About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a patient-centered, platform-powered, product-driven oncology company. Auron is leading the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both solid tumors, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit aurontx.com.

