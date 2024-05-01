Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,674 in the last 365 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial +1 (800) 715-9871 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (International) and use the conference ID 2270373. A live audio webcast of the call be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Mogerley
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Courtney.Mogerley@sternir.com
(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:
Lesley Stanley
Real Chemistry
lestanley@realchemistry.com
(609) 273-3162


Primary Logo

You just read:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 8

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more