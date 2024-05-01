NOAA and National Safe Boating Council Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Continued National Safe Boating Week Partnership

CLEARWATER, Fla. , May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service are celebrating 25 years of partnership for the annual National Safe Boating Week. This year’s National Safe Boating Week will be held May 18-24, 2024.



National Safe Boating Week is held annually the week before Memorial Day as part of the NSBC’s Safe Boating Campaign, a global awareness effort that encourages boaters to make the most of their boating adventure by being responsible. NSBC and NOAA offer boating safety resources at www.safeboatingcampaign.com/resources/national-safe-boating-week-toolkit and www.weather.gov/safety/safeboating-week .

“Understanding how to interpret a weather forecast, including air and water temperatures, sustained wind speeds and gusts, advisories, storms, fronts, and much more is critical to ensuring a safe and responsible boating experience,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the NSBC, a national non-profit that helps create a safe boating experience for all recreational boaters. The NSBC is a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, as a part of NOAA’s Weather Ready Nation™ initiative.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were over 405 total weather and hazardous water-related accidents, resulting in 92 fatalities and 152 injuries in 2022 alone.

“Know before you go…boating! Stay safe by checking current and expected weather conditions from the National Weather Service before going out on the water. It’s not a place to get caught in a storm,” said Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “Click on weather.gov before and during your trip, and have a NOAA Weather Radio on board to keep alert to changing conditions.”

Furthermore, boaters should have at least two communications devices with them when on the water that work when wet. Satellite phones, emergency position indicating radio beacons (EPIRB), VHF radios, and personal locator beacons (PLB) are recommended.

In addition to keeping an eye to the sky and checking their favorite weather app, boaters may tune into the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards (NWR) on a VHF radio to keep track of weather conditions. NWR includes more than 1000 transmitters, covering all 50 states, adjacent coastal waters, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Pacific Territories.

About the National Safe Boating Council

The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) is a national catalyst for recreational boating safety and organizer of the Safe Boating Campaign , with support from boating safety advocates around the world. The Safe Boating Campaign is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. For more information about the NSBC and its programs, please visit www.safeboatingcouncil.org .

About NOAA

The NOAA’s National Weather Service is the official government source for weather forecasts, watches and warnings in the U.S. The National Weather Service’s marine forecasts provide timely weather information relating to U.S. coastal and offshore waters, the Great Lakes, and the open oceans to ensure the safety of life and protection of property, promote international and interstate commerce by improving the efficiency of marine operations, mitigate environmental impacts and enhance the quality of life for the United States. NOAA’s National Ocean Service provides navigation products, such as nautical charts, tides, and currents, that protect lives, strengthen the maritime economy, and position America for the future.

Media Contacts:

Peg Phillips, National Safe Boating Council, pphillips@safeboatingcouncil.org, 703-361-4294

Mike Musher, NOAA’s National Weather Service, michael.musher@noaa.gov, 301-427-9000