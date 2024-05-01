MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai Debuts “Memorable Moments" Package
EINPresswire.com/ -- MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai invites guests to elevate their stay with the unveiling of the exclusive “MGallery Memorable Moments” package.
Designed to offer an unforgettable day of relaxation and rejuvenation, this package is available as an add-on to one's stay or as a standalone experience for outside guests for an additional AED1699.
The day begins with a captivating blend of Pottery and Breakfast, setting the stage for a day dedicated to holistic well-being. From immersing yourself in the realms of ‘Color and Sound’ Therapy on a one-of-a kind quartz bed to indulging in exclusive experiences like the Ayurvedic Ayurkalpam 90 minutes full body massage, followed by the rejuvenating Camel Milk Facial, every moment of this curated package is meticulously crafted to cater to the body, mind and soul.
“These rituals serve as profound markers in your journey - reinvigorating body, mind and soul,” said Samir Arora, General Manager.
As the day gracefully transitions into evening, guests are treated to the pinnacle of this journey – an exquisite 4-course meal that tantalizes the palate. And to finish the day, for those staying at the hotel, the team will prepare a soothing fragrant bath infused with spa oils, soothing bath salts and opulent bath milk called the ‘Sleep Ritual’ - supporting with a peaceful night’s sleep at the Retreat.
“Each element of this exceptional sojourn is carefully designed to harmonise, leaving you with an indelible sense of inner balance and renewal,” added Samir Arora, General Manager.
Discover the essence of renewal and rejuvenation with MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai’s “MGallery Memorable Moments” package, where each moment is a celebration of well-being and renewal.
For bookings and enquiries please visit https://theretreatpalmdubai.com/enticing-offer/mgallery-memorable-moments-dubai-the-retreat-palm-dubai/
Gemma LAppanna
Designed to offer an unforgettable day of relaxation and rejuvenation, this package is available as an add-on to one's stay or as a standalone experience for outside guests for an additional AED1699.
The day begins with a captivating blend of Pottery and Breakfast, setting the stage for a day dedicated to holistic well-being. From immersing yourself in the realms of ‘Color and Sound’ Therapy on a one-of-a kind quartz bed to indulging in exclusive experiences like the Ayurvedic Ayurkalpam 90 minutes full body massage, followed by the rejuvenating Camel Milk Facial, every moment of this curated package is meticulously crafted to cater to the body, mind and soul.
“These rituals serve as profound markers in your journey - reinvigorating body, mind and soul,” said Samir Arora, General Manager.
As the day gracefully transitions into evening, guests are treated to the pinnacle of this journey – an exquisite 4-course meal that tantalizes the palate. And to finish the day, for those staying at the hotel, the team will prepare a soothing fragrant bath infused with spa oils, soothing bath salts and opulent bath milk called the ‘Sleep Ritual’ - supporting with a peaceful night’s sleep at the Retreat.
“Each element of this exceptional sojourn is carefully designed to harmonise, leaving you with an indelible sense of inner balance and renewal,” added Samir Arora, General Manager.
Discover the essence of renewal and rejuvenation with MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai’s “MGallery Memorable Moments” package, where each moment is a celebration of well-being and renewal.
For bookings and enquiries please visit https://theretreatpalmdubai.com/enticing-offer/mgallery-memorable-moments-dubai-the-retreat-palm-dubai/
Gemma LAppanna
L'Atelier Consulting
email us here