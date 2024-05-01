Opthea Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Retina World Congress 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, today announced that two scientific presentations on the sozinibercept (OPT-302) Phase 2 clinical trial results and ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial program will be made at the Retina World Congress (RWC), being held from May 9-12, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Frederic Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Opthea, will participate in the Retina Unplugged panel discussion.



Details are as follows:

Panel Discussion Title: What’s New in Wet AMD

Session Date: May 9, 2024

Session Time: 8:35 to 9:10 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Frederic Guerard, PharmD, Opthea CEO

Oral Session Title: Latest Trial Updates Regarding OPT-302

Session Date: May 10, 2024

Session Time: 4:02 to 4:07 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Jordana G. Fein, MD, MS, Retina Group of Washington, Fairfax, Virginia

Poster Session Title: Rationale for the Design of the Phase 3 Superiority Clinical Trials of Sozinibercept Combination Therapy Targeting Inhibition of VEGF-C/-D and VEGF-A for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Session Date: May 11, 2024

Session Time: 10:18 to 10:23 a.m. EDT

Presenter: David Eichenbaum, MD, FASRS, Partner and Director of Research at Retina Vitreous Associates of Florida

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This ASX announcement contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this ASX announcement include statements regarding rapidly advancing the registrational program for sozinibercept in wet AMD, expectations regarding the pivotal growth phase of Opthea, and the ability of sozinibercept to enhance vision outcomes for patients worldwide.

