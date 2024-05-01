AppTech Payments Strategic Partner PayToMe.co Honored with Six American Business Awards® for AI and Technological Excellence

Prestigious Stevie® Awards announced following three-month judging process evaluating over 12.000 nominations

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX) (“AppTech” or the “Company”), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, announces that its strategic partner PayToMe.co has been honored with multiple Stevie® Awards, including two Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze, at the prestigious 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.



The American Business Awards are recognized as the premier business awards in the United States, with over 300 professionals globally participating in a rigorous three-month judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners from over 12,000 nominations.

PayToMe.co has been awarded in the following categories:

Gold Stevie Winner - Tech Startup of the Year- Services Gold Stevie Winner - Startup of the Year - Consumer Services Industries Silver Stevie Winner - Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year Silver Stevie Winner - Achievement in User Interface Design Bronze Stevie Awards - Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries Bronze Stevie Awards - Technical Achievement of the Year

AppTech CEO Luke D’Angelo stated, “As a stakeholder and strategic partner of PayToMe.co we are grateful to share in the esteemed recognition bestowed by the American Business Awards®. We continue our pursuit of driving long-term shareholder value by innovating robust financial solutions across our expanding portfolio of technology brands.”

The judges highlighted PayToMe.co's rapid ascent as a standout Silicon Valley startup founded in 2023, recognizing its innovative integration of AI and machine learning both within and across its platform, to enhance global scalability and operational efficiency. This technological prowess enables seamless adaptation across diverse regulatory environments, crucial for fintech companies aiming to scale internationally. The platform's robust scalability supports increasing transaction volumes essential for e-commerce, travel, and shipping industries worldwide.

"It is an honor to be recognized with six American Business Awards," said Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of PayToMe.co. "These awards validate our role as pioneers in financial services. Integrating advanced AI has not only scaled our capabilities but also facilitated a seamless global marketplace, allowing users to effortlessly manage international transactions across shopping, travel, and shipping sectors."

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

About PayToMe.co: Located in Silicon Valley, PayToMe.co is an award-winning fintech company recognized for its innovation and technological excellence. As a platform partner with industry leaders such as Plaid, Stripe Connect, an official member of NACHA, and a strategic partner with AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX), PayToMe.co leverages its AI-driven proprietary solutions—including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)—to empower global businesses to transform their financial transactions and penetrate new markets.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

