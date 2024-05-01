Submit Release
Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) announces the results of voting at its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on April 30, 2024.

A total of 75,607,500 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 45.72% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name Votes by
Proxy For		 Votes by
Proxy Withheld 		Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For 		Percentage of Votes by
Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler 67,440,892 501,673 99.26% 0.74%
Robert Gayton 67,161,551 781,014 98.85% 1.15%
Alberto Salas 67,435,507 471,298 99.31% 0.69%
George Ireland 67,111,709 830,856 98.78% 1.22%
Aurora Davidson 67,573,980 368,135 99.46% 0.54%
Michael Luzich 67,624,593 317,972 99.53% 0.47%
Margot Naudie 58,037,135 9,905,430 85.42% 14.58%


Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora Davidson Graham Farrell
President and CEO Investor Relations
(604) 697 6207 (416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.com Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com
   


