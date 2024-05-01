Submit Release
Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, will present on behalf of the Company at the following two upcoming conferences:

  • BTIG Obesity Health Forum (Virtual Conference)
    Title: Emerging Therapeutics Panel
    Wednesday, May 8, 2024
    Panel Discussion at 4:00 pm Eastern Time
  • GLP-1-Based Therapeutics Summit (Philadelphia, PA)   
    • Title: Focusing on the Use of GLP-1s in Treating MASH & Fatty Liver Disease
      Wednesday, May 15, 2024
      Presentation at 10:00 am Eastern Time
    • Title: Attaining Product Differentiation through Improved Patient Segmentation & Efficiency
      Thursday, May 16, 2024
      Presentation at 1:30pm Eastern Time

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor Contact:
Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
reisenstadt@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
lroth@burnsmc.com

Julia Weilman
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-732-4443
jweilman@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:
Danielle Cantey
Inizio Evoke, Biotech
Phone: 619-826-4657
Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com


