VitalHub Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Drive Continued Growth and Operational Excellence

TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce significant organizational changes to further strengthen its leadership team as it prepares for accelerated growth and enhanced operational efficiency. The Company has promoted Patrick Mazza to Chief Operating Officer and Niels Tofting to Executive Vice President, Managing Director of North American Operations.



Leadership Enhancements to Support Strategic Goals

Patrick Mazza, who joined VitalHub in June 2022 as EVP of Performance and Operations, has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer. With more than 25 years dedicated to enhancing business operations and customer experience, Patrick will now lead and scale the Company's growth and global business operations. His extensive background in integration of acquired businesses will be instrumental as VitalHub continues to expand its reach and capabilities.

Patrick commented on his new position, "I am very excited to take on this new role as COO at VitalHub and to continue helping the team bring the Company’s vision of organic growth via opportunities within our product suite and pursuing mergers and acquisitions within our technology space.”

Niels Tofting, previously Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, will now lead VitalHub’s North American Operations as Managing Director. In his new role, Niels will oversee the optimization of operational performance and support the Company’s growth both organically and through mergers and acquisitions. Niels has been a pivotal member of the VitalHub leadership team since November 2017, bringing over 25 years of executive experience across various technology sectors.

Niels stated, "VitalHub has always been an organization that’s focused on continuous improvement. This philosophy permeates our global team culture and the way in which we manage our customers. I am honored to be in a role that will allow me to continue to contribute positively to the success of our employees, customers, and shareholders.”

Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub, remarked on the promotions, "These strategic leadership appointments are a key part of our growth strategy. Patrick and Niels’deep industry knowledge and proven track records are exactly what VitalHub needs as we move into our next phase of expansion. Their expertise will be invaluable in driving our mission to deliver innovative and effective healthcare solutions globally."

About VitalHub Corporation

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive merger and acquisition (“M&A”) plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 400 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”

https://www.vitalhub.com/

CONTACT INFORMATION

VitalHub Corp.

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

