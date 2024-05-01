Bombardier Provides Details of December 2023 Firm Order by Customer NetJets for 12 Challenger 3500 Aircraft and 232 Options

Bombardier’s long-time valued client NetJets was unveiled as the customer who placed this order in December. The firm order for the 12 Challenger 3500 jets was valued at US$326.4 million based on list prices at the time of signing

If all 232 Challenger 3500 options are exercised over time, the transaction could be valued at more than US$6 billion based on list prices

The order reaffirms the strong ties between the companies and underscores the continued supremacy of the Bombardier Challenger 3500 aircraft in the super midsize category

MONTRÉAL, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its long-valued client NetJets has been revealed as the previously confidential buyer of 12 Challenger 3500 aircraft. The firm transaction initially announced in December 2023 was valued at US$326.4 million based on list prices at the time of signing, but the landmark deal could be more than US$6 billion if all optional 232 Challenger 3500 jets are exercised over time.

With this order, NetJets adds to the finest fleet in private aviation with the latest addition to the Challenger family – the most delivered super midsize platform – and continues to further elevate its customers’ travels thanks to the Challenger 3500 aircraft’s outstanding attributes. Deliveries for aircraft included in the firm order are set to begin in the second half of 2025.





“The Challenger 3500 jet continues to impress with its ultimate combination of refined cabin experience, proven reliability and top performance, perfectly aligning with the needs of NetJets’ discerning client base,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “We couldn’t be prouder to see the Challenger 3500 business jet join the NetJets’ fleet as we write the next chapter of our long-term collaboration.”

Built on the iconic super midsize platform, the Challenger 3500 jet continues to push the industry forward, setting the course to what private jet travel should be. The aircraft offers an unmatched in-flight experience that exceeds the expectations of the most discerning travellers, offering a flawless design that provides an unparalleled cabin experience and elevates passengers’ comfort with Bombardier’s revolutionary Nuage seats and cutting-edge cabin technology. The cabin experience is also enhanced by several industry-first features including voice-control, unmatched 4K entertainment, first in-class wireless chargers and true bring-your-own device cabin philosophy, making it the smartest aircraft in its class.

The Challenger aircraft family is also well known for its industry-leading reliability and safety. With more than 900 business jets of the Challenger 300 series in service worldwide, the Challenger 3500 builds on the excellent track record of the Challenger family and boasts an impressive dispatch reliability of more than 99.8%. It also offers an impressive range of 3,400 nautical miles and outstanding runway performance and steep-approach capabilities. It provides customers with the ultimate package, including access to the most remote locations while delivering Bombardier’s signature smooth ride from takeoff to landing.

In terms of sustainability, the Challenger 3500 aircraft is in a class by itself. It is the first business jet in the super midsize segment to have an Environmental Product Declaration published, documenting the aircraft’s environmental footprint over its lifecycle. This impressive business jet provides customers with the ultimate combination of sustainability, performance and reliability that they can count on 365 days a year.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com.

