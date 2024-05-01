Submit Release
Olema Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema”, “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Securities Health Care Conference 2024
Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 4:35 p.m. PT
Location: Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, NV
Format: Presentation

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference
Date: Monday, May 20, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: NASDAQ Headquarters in New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat

UBS Spring Biotech Symposium
Date: Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Format: One-on-one Meetings

TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
Date: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual
Format: Fireside Chat

Live webcasts of the presentations and any accompanying materials will be available under the News & Events section of Olema’s investor relations website at ir.olema.com. The webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days. 

About Olema Oncology
Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. In addition to our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.

Contact:
Geoffrey Mogilner, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
ir@olema.com


