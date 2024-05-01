Beyond Cancer Selected to Present on the Clinical Development of Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) Therapy at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Company to host an event featuring key opinion leaders (KOLs) on Friday, May 31st in Chicago to highlight the ongoing clinical development of UNO

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Cancer, Ltd., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) as an immunotherapeutic for solid tumors, today announced being selected to present on the clinical development program of its Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 31 – June 4, 2024 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. In addition, the Company will host a KOL event that will highlight the ongoing clinical development of UNO (additional details below).



Company Sponsored Event:

Beyond Cancer will host an event on May 31, 2024 featuring Key Opinion Leaders who will discuss the clinical development program for UNO, including new data from the Phase 1 trial. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Central Time.

To learn more and register for the company sponsored event please contact Matt Johnson at mjohnson@beyondcancer.com.

ASCO Annual Meeting Presentations:

Title: A phase 1, multi-center, safety, feasibility, and preliminary efficacy study evaluating a single dose of UNO101 in relapsed or refractory, unresectable, primary, or metastatic cutaneous and subcutaneous malignancies

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Session Type and Title: Poster Presentation/Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: TPS2686

Authors: Frederick M. Dirbas, Amichay Meirovitz, David Greenberg, Edith Dekel, Gavin Choy, Jedidiah M. Monson

Title: Effect of UNO101 on tumor microenvironment in relapsed or refractory, unresectable, primary, or metastatic cutaneous and subcutaneous malignancies

Session Type and Title: Publication Only; New Targets and New Technologies

Abstract Number: e14575

Authors: Amichay Meirovitz, David Greenberg, Mark Pegram, Jedidiah M. Monson

A copy of the ePublication can be accessed on the Science and Technology page of the Company’s website after May 23, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET when made available by ASCO.

About Nitric Oxide

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a potent molecule, naturally synthesized in the human body, proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. In the airways, NO targets the vascular smooth muscle cells that surround the small resistance arteries in the lungs. Currently, exogenous inhaled NO is used in adult respiratory distress syndrome, post certain cardiac surgeries and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn to treat hypoxemia. Additionally, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate immune system and in vitro studies suggest that NO possesses anti-microbial activity not only against common bacteria, including both gram-positive and gram-negative, but also against other diverse pathogens.

About UNO Therapy for Solid Tumors

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with tumor metastases responsible for approximately 90% of all cancer-related deaths. Current cancer treatment modalities generally include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and/or surgery. Ultra-high concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) therapy is a completely new approach to preventing relapse or metastatic disease. In vitro murine data show that local tumor ablation with UNO stimulates an anti-tumor immune response in solid tumor cancer models. Beyond Cancer, Ltd. believes that UNO has the potential to prevent relapse or metastatic disease with as little as a single 5-minute treatment and with limited toxicity or off-target effects.

About Beyond Cancer, Ltd.

Beyond Cancer, Ltd. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company utilizing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) via a proprietary delivery platform to treat primary tumors and prevent metastatic disease. Nitric oxide at ultra-high concentrations has been reported to show anticancer properties and to potentially serve as a chemosensitizer and radiotherapy enhancer. A first-in-human study is underway in patients with solid tumors. Beyond Cancer is also conducting preclinical studies of UNO in multiple solid tumor models to inform additional treatment protocols. For more information, visit www.beyondcancer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the potential safety and efficacy of inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate, as well as its therapeutic potential in a number of indications; and the potential impact on patients and anticipated benefits associated with inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate. Forward-looking statements include statements about expectations, beliefs, or intentions regarding product offerings, business, results of operations, strategies or prospects. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes” “expects,” “intends,” “looks forward,” “projects,” “goal,” “assumes,” “targets” and similar expressions and/or the use of future tense or conditional constructions (such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should” and the like) and by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and reflect views as of the date they are made with respect to future events and financial performance. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including risks related to the ability to raise additional capital; the timing and results of future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials concerning the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate; the potential that regulatory authorities, including the FDA and comparable non-U.S. regulatory authorities, may not grant or may delay approval for the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate; the approach to discover and develop novel drugs, which is unproven and may never lead to efficacious or marketable products; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property utilized by products; competition from others using similar technology and others developing products for similar uses; dependence on collaborators; and other risks, which may, in part, be identified and described in the “Risk Factors” section of Beyond Air, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other of its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Beyond Air, Inc.’s website. Beyond Cancer and Beyond Air undertake no obligation to update, and have no policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Corey Davis, PhD

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2577

Matt Johnson, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy

Beyond Cancer, Ltd.

Mjohnson@beyondcancer.com