Apellis Announces 11 Oral Presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that 14 abstracts, 11 of which are oral presentations, will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting to be held May 5 - 9 in Seattle. The data continue to reinforce the robust efficacy and safety profile of SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).



“The 11 oral presentations at ARVO speak to the continued excitement surrounding SYFOVRE, which is the most chosen GA treatment by retina specialists,” said Caroline Baumal, M.D., chief medical officer, Apellis. “We are excited to share data that continue to highlight SYFOVRE’s ability to slow disease progression with increasing effects over time and its potential to preserve visual function longer.”

Oral presentations:

Long-term efficacy and safety of pegcetacoplan over 36 months: results from 12 months of the GALE open-label extension study – Ashkan Abbey, M.D. – Sunday, May 5 – 1:45‑2:00 PM PDT (encore)



Pegcetacoplan vs avacincaptad pegol in geographic atrophy: an anchored matching-adjusted indirect comparison of three phase 3 trials – Marco Zarbin, M.D., Ph.D. – Thursday, May 9 – 2:15‑2:30 PM PDT (encore)



Pegcetacoplan delays time to loss of central macular sensitivity: a microperimetry analysis of the phase 3 OAKS study – Rishi Singh, M.D., FASRS – Thursday, May 9 – 3:30‑3:45 PM PDT (encore)



The SD-OCT correlates of fundus autofluorescence in geographic atrophy: a comprehensive point-to-point analysis of fundus autofluorescence with SD-OCT using phase 3 trials DERBY and OAKS – Konstantinos Balaskas, M.D. – Sunday, May 5 – 2:15‑2:30 PM PDT



Variability of perilesional FAF patterns associated with automated OCT-based PR/RPE loss ratios in GA progression in the phase 3 OAKS/DERBY trials – Julia Mai, M.D. – Sunday, May 5 – 4:45‑5:00 PM PDT



Contrast sensitivity function using a prototype gaze tracking-based virtual reality headset in age-related macular degeneration (AMD) – Deepayan Kar, Ph.D., MS – Monday, May 6 – 8:30‑8:45 AM PDT



A deep-learning approach to identifying quantitative OCT biomarkers predictive of visual deficit measured by microperimetry at 24 months in OAKS trial – Dun Jack Fu, Ph.D., BMBCh – Tuesday, May 7 – 9:30‑9:45 AM PDT



AI-based qOCT analysis of phase 3 trials OAKS & DERBY data on the effect of pegcetacoplan on geographic atrophy – Pallavi Bagga, Ph.D. – Tuesday, May 7 – 2:15‑2:30 PM PDT



Predictive value of the photoreceptor/RPE loss ratio on OCT in the management of geographic atrophy (GA) for patient selection and monitoring of therapeutic efficacy – Ursula Schmidt‑Erfurth, M.D. – Tuesday, May 7 – 2:30‑2:45 PM PDT



Rate of response to treatment in eyes with geographic atrophy treated with Pegcetacoplan in a within-patient comparison using automated AI-based OCT biomarker quantifications in OAKS, DERBY and GALE – Gregor S. Reiter, M.D., Ph.D. – Thursday, May 9 – 2:30‑2:45 PM PDT



IRIS® Registry analysis of anti-VEGF treatment in patients with coexisting neovascular age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy – Theodore Leng, M.D., FACS – Thursday, May 9 – 3:15‑3:30 PM PDT



Poster presentations:

Prevalence of outer retinal tubulation (ORT) and association with geographic atrophy (GA) growth among patients in the OAKS and DERBY trials – Kensington Hatcher, O.D., FAAO – Monday, May 6 – 3:00‑4:45 PM PDT



Loss of independence in geographic atrophy (GA) - results from the MOSAIC study among patients and caregivers in Europe – Beverly Lui, PharmD – Thursday, May 9 – 8:00‑9:45 AM PDT



Deep learning-based segmentation of geographic atrophy in fundus autofluorescence: external validation in imaging acquired in a clinical trial – Souvick Mukherjee, Ph.D. – Thursday, May 9 – 8:00‑9:45 AM PDT



About SYFOVRE ® (pegcetacoplan injection)

SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) is the first-ever approved therapy for geographic atrophy (GA). By targeting C3, SYFOVRE is designed to provide comprehensive control of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system. SYFOVRE is approved in the United States for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

About Geographic Atrophy (GA)

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration and a leading cause of blindness worldwide, impacting more than one million Americans and five million people worldwide.1,2 It is a progressive and irreversible disease caused by the growth of lesions, which destroy the retinal cells responsible for vision. The vision loss caused by GA severely impairs independence and quality of life by making it difficult to participate in daily activities. On average, it takes only 2.5 years for GA lesions to start impacting the fovea, which is responsible for central vision.3

U.S. Important Safety Information for SYFOVRE ® (pegcetacoplan injection)

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SYFOVRE is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections, and in patients with active intraocular inflammation



WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Endophthalmitis and Retinal Detachments Intravitreal injections, including those with SYFOVRE, may be associated with endophthalmitis and retinal detachments. Proper aseptic injection technique must always be used when administering SYFOVRE to minimize the risk of endophthalmitis. Patients should be instructed to report any symptoms suggestive of endophthalmitis or retinal detachment without delay and should be managed appropriately.

Retinal Vasculitis and/or Retinal Vascular Occlusion Retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of intraocular inflammation, have been reported with the use of SYFOVRE. Cases may occur with the first dose of SYFOVRE and may result in severe vision loss. Discontinue treatment with SYFOVRE in patients who develop these events. Patients should be instructed to report any change in vision without delay.

Neovascular AMD In clinical trials, use of SYFOVRE was associated with increased rates of neovascular (wet) AMD or choroidal neovascularization (12% when administered monthly, 7% when administered every other month and 3% in the control group) by Month 24. Patients receiving SYFOVRE should be monitored for signs of neovascular AMD. In case anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (anti-VEGF) is required, it should be given separately from SYFOVRE administration.

Intraocular Inflammation In clinical trials, use of SYFOVRE was associated with episodes of intraocular inflammation including: vitritis, vitreal cells, iridocyclitis, uveitis, anterior chamber cells, iritis, and anterior chamber flare. After inflammation resolves, patients may resume treatment with SYFOVRE.

Increased Intraocular Pressure Acute increase in IOP may occur within minutes of any intravitreal injection, including with SYFOVRE. Perfusion of the optic nerve head should be monitored following the injection and managed as needed.



ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5%) are ocular discomfort, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, vitreous floaters, conjunctival hemorrhage.



Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information for more information.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Lissa Pavluk

media@apellis.com

617.977.6764

Investor Contact:

Meredith Kaya

meredith.kaya@apellis.com

617.599.8178

1Rudnicka AR, Jarrar Z, Wormald R, et al. Age and gender variations in age-related macular degeneration prevalence in populations of European ancestry: a meta analysis. Ophthalmology 2012;119:571–580.

2Wong WL, Su X, Li X, et al. Global prevalence of age-related macular degeneration and disease burden projection for 2020 and 2040: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Glob Health 2014;2:e106–116.

3Lindblad AS, et al, and AREDS Research Group. Arch Ophthalmol. 2009;127(9):1168-1174.