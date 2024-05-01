Coors Seltzer™ Calls on Canadians to “Do Less” to Help Protect Our Waterways

Building on its water conservation and restoration efforts with Change the Course, Coors Seltzer™ is launching Call to Inaction, a pledge encouraging Canadians to take a series of inactions in the name of water conservation

TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every April, we are encouraged to do more for the planet, so we walk farther, bike everywhere and recycle everything. But according to a recent survey commissioned by Coors Seltzer™, almost three in four Canadians surveyed (72%) feel that doing more for the planet is no longer enough.



Inspired by the so-called ‘laidback Millennial,’ Coors Seltzer urges Canadians to take a new approach to help restore Canada’s waters: doing less. As a brand committed to water conservation and restoration through its multi-year partnership with Change the Course, Coors Seltzer is launching the Call to Inaction, a pledge to do less in the name of water conservation.





Although often stereotyped by older generations as unambitious and entitled, Millennials are showing up more for the planet, often in ways you wouldn’t expect. From mixing laundry loads to conveniently ‘forgetting’ to water the lawn, the Call to Inaction pledge is asking Canadians to follow Millennials’ lead by doing less to help protect our waterways. With the survey revealing that half of Canadians underestimate the average Canadians’ daily water usage, encouraging a small decrease in water use could make a big impact, without requiring a big lift!

“Since Coors Seltzer launched in Canada in 2021, the brand has worked closely with Change The Course to help protect our waters,” said Jeanene Miniaci, Senior Marketing Manager, Flavour & Seltzers. “Call to Inaction allows us to educate and continue to champion this important issue while engaging Canadians in a fun way by asking them to be more like the ‘laidback Millennial.’ So, take the pledge today and commit to doing less, for the good of the planet!”

To date, Coors Seltzer has helped fund projects with Change the Course that will contribute to the restoration of 8.4 billion litres of water over their lifetime through 2030. The brand will continue to add to this impact by helping fund an average of 1-2 new Change The Course projects annually.

Canadians can visit CallToInaction.ca this month to sign the pledge and answer the call to inaction. The first 250 to complete the form in full will get the chance to win a $30 reward. Not bad for doing next to nothing.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Original, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Blue Run Spirits, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com .

About Change the Course

Change the Course, a program of the Bonneville Environmental Foundation, is a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together the public, corporations and on-the-ground conservation organizations to raise awareness about freshwater issues, reduce water footprints and directly support water restoration projects. Change the Course is the leading corporate water restoration and engagement campaign across North America. The initiative has received contributions from over 100 corporate sponsors; supported over 470 water projects across 25 U.S. States, Canada and Mexico; and restored over 59 billion gallons of water. Learn more at Changethecourse.us.

Survey Methodology

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Coors Seltzer was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue . 1,498 randomly selected Canadian adults who are 19+ years old and a Maru Voice Canada online panelist were surveyed from April 10th to April 11th 2024. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

