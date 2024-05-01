Submit Release
PolyPid to Participate in Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that company management will present at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference taking place in New York, NY, from May 13 – 14, 2024.

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference Presentation
Date:  Monday, May 13, 2024
Time: 2:30 PM ET
   

The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid around the conference should contact their Citizens JMP representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
PolyPid Ltd. 
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
IR@Polypid.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


