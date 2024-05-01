Jasco Celebrates Jubilee By Johnson Development Corp. Grand Opening

HOCKLEY, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco, lighting and connected home leader, recently announced a unique partnership at Jubilee, a new Johnson Development Corp. community. Jasco is excited to celebrate the grand opening of Jubilee with Johnson Development Saturday, May 4. The collaboration uses JascoPro Series™ lighting solutions to establish the first single-family residence community in the nation with circadian lighting standard in all homes.



Jubilee in the Houston suburb of Hockley, Texas, is known as the “Joyful Neighborhood.” It is thoughtfully designed with a health and wellness focus. All homes will be equipped with high-quality JascoPro Series smart LED lights and intuitive Wi-Fi switches. These feature-rich products extensively benefit well-being, comfort and simplicity for everyday life. As a winner of a 2024 Best of IBS Award for Best Indoor Product at the NAHB International Builders’ Show, the collection has emerged as an industry leader. JascoPro Series Wi-Fi products also integrate with the Alarm.com platform to further advance home automation and security choices.

“This grand opening is the culmination of extensive efforts and teamwork between Jasco and Johnson Development,” said Joshua Roberson, National Director of Sales for Jasco. “We eagerly look forward to showcasing our revolutionary lighting solutions in these cutting-edge homes and experiencing all the unique amenities Jubilee offers. Health and wellness is the next evolution in smart homes, and this community is the prime example of what’s possible.”

Through the user-friendly JascoPro Series app, SmartCycle™ lighting automatically adjusts color temperature and brightness to emulate natural light indoors. SmartCycle technology enhances well-being and supports a proper circadian rhythm by fostering alertness during the day and restfulness at night. On-demand personalized lighting control also creates a better environment for any task or lifestyle.

Additionally, the patent-pending Emergency Flash feature built into the app serves as a beacon to improve response time when help is needed. When activated, the connected light blinks in a distinct pattern to provide visual guidance to first responders. Push notifications alert loved ones and caretakers when Emergency Flash is activated. As a community standard, neighbors also recognize the distress signal as a need for assistance and potentially save crucial moments.

The ground-breaking functions of JascoPro Series smart lights and Wi-Fi switches, plus the traditional conveniences of home automation, create an experience that was cost prohibitive for decades. Jasco and Johnson Development’s partnership to enhance health and wellness through lighting is certain to transform the builder space. Jubilee sets the standard for the future of residential construction and is an example of what’s truly possible for home buyers. For more information about the grand opening, visit liveinjubilee.com.

JascoPro Series is available only to building and installation professionals. For more information on the products, please visit JascoPro.com or contact a Jasco representative at 405-302-2425.

