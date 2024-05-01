Landsea Homes Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First Quarter 2024 Highlights



First quarter net new home orders of 612, a 23% year-over-year increase

Total revenue of $294.0 million, driven by 505 home closings at an average price of $579,000

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.0 million

Book value per share of $17.92

Repurchased approximately 534,000 shares of common stock for $6.4 million



DALLAS, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $0.7 million, and net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share. Excluding one-time transaction costs of $1.7 million, net income was $1.9 million or $0.05 per share. Reported pretax income for the prior year period was $5.7 million with net income of $3.2 million, or $0.08 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $2.0 million or $0.06 per share and adjusted gross margin of 19.4%. For the prior year period, adjusted net income was $7.1 million, or $0.18 per share and adjusted gross margin of 21.9%.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes delivered strong top-line growth in the first quarter of 2024, as home sales revenue increased 22% on a year-over-year basis”, said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “New home deliveries came above the high end of our guidance range at 505, while average selling prices increased 14% year-over-year to $579,000. We also generated 612 net new orders during the quarter on a sales pace of 3.3 homes per community per month.”

Mr. Ho continued, “We have experienced solid demand trends so far this spring and look to carry this momentum into the summer and beyond. The lack of existing home inventory continues to be a tailwind for our industry, while economic growth and employment trends in our markets have bolstered demand. The recent rise in interest rates has created some challenges on the affordability front, but we have and will continue to address those issues through the use of interest rate buydowns and other financing incentives.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “We executed two capital markets transactions during the quarter that greatly improved the stability of our balance sheet. The first was another successful equity offering from our largest shareholder, which took their stake below 50% and removed the Controlled Company designation for Landsea Homes as per Nasdaq listing standards. The second transaction was our placement in April of $300 million in senior notes due in 2029 at an interest rate of 8 7/8ths, which allowed us to pay down a portion of the outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and provides us with longer term, fixed rate capital to pursue our growth initiatives. Given the progress we made from both an operational and financial standpoint this quarter, I am confident in our ability to achieve our goals for 2024 and beyond.”

Operating Results

Total revenue was $294.0 million in the first quarter, up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a 7% increase in homes closed and a 14% increase in average sales price.

New homes delivered increased 7% to 505 homes at an average sales price of $579,000, a 14% increase, compared to 472 homes delivered at an average sales price of $510,000 in the first quarter of 2023.

Net new home orders were up 23% to 612 homes with a dollar value of $341.3 million, an average sales price of $558,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community. This compares to 498 homes with a dollar value of $282.5 million, an average sales price of $567,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.8 sales per active community in the prior year period. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 10% as compared to 16% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 624 homes with a dollar value of $384.3 million and an average sales price of $616,000 at March 31, 2024. This compares to 696 homes with a dollar value of $422.9 million and an average sales price of $608,000 at March 31, 2023.

Total lots owned or controlled at March 31, 2024, were 10,351 compared to 11,435 at March 31, 2023. We continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, controlling 59% of our lots at the end of the first quarter of 2024 and 41% were owned.

Home sales gross margin was 14.9% compared to 18.1% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 19.4% compared to 21.9% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $0.2 million compared to $3.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $2.0 million compared to $7.1 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.01 compared to $0.08 in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.06 compared to $0.18 in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $17.0 million compared to $16.2 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total liquidity of $364.1 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow of $140.0 million and $224.1 million in availability under the Company’s $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $585.2 million compared to $543.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 46.4% at March 31, 2024, and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 35.3% at March 31, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Outlook

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 600 to 650

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $525,000 to $530,000

Home sales gross margin to be between 15% and 16%



Full Year 2024 Outlook

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 2,500 to 2,900

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $500,000 to $525,000

Home sales gross margin to be between 17% and 18%



Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its first quarter 2024 results.

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through the same time on May 1, 2024.

Replay Details:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13745940



March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,492 $ 119,555 Cash held in escrow 18,460 49,091 Real estate inventories 1,196,506 1,121,726 Due from affiliates 4,462 4,348 Goodwill 68,639 68,639 Other assets 133,818 107,873 Total assets $ 1,543,377 $ 1,471,232 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 88,707 $ 77,969 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 192,115 160,256 Due to affiliates 881 881 Line of credit facility, net 348,237 307,631 Senior notes, net 236,913 236,143 Total liabilities 866,853 782,880 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,525,731 issued and 36,129,736 outstanding as of March 31, 2024, 41,382,453 issued and 36,520,894 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 459,521 465,290 Retained earnings 187,774 187,584 Total stockholders’ equity 647,299 652,878 Noncontrolling interests 29,225 35,474 Total equity 676,524 688,352 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,543,377 $ 1,471,232





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 292,592 $ 240,625 Lot sales and other 1,449 1,115 Total revenues 294,041 241,740 Cost of sales Home sales 248,897 197,054 Lot sales and other 1,683 713 Total cost of sales 250,580 197,767 Gross margin Home sales 43,695 43,571 Lot sales and other (234 ) 402 Total gross margin 43,461 43,973 Sales and marketing expenses 18,488 16,408 General and administrative expenses 26,082 22,780 Total operating expenses 44,570 39,188 (Loss) income from operations (1,109 ) 4,785 Other income, net 1,813 955 Pretax income 704 5,740 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (30 ) 1,617 Net income 734 4,123 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 544 905 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 190 $ 3,218 Income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 36,279,679 39,997,699 Diluted 36,798,722 40,116,873

Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 183 $ 78,741 $ 430 170 $ 72,534 $ 427 8 % 9 % 1 % California 146 131,894 903 85 67,258 791 72 % 96 % 14 % Colorado 17 8,854 521 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 157 72,355 461 212 94,990 448 (26) % (24) % 3 % Metro New York — — N/A 1 1,649 1,649 N/A N/A N/A Texas 2 748 374 4 4,194 1,049 (50) % (82) % (64) % Total 505 $ 292,592 $ 579 472 $ 240,625 $ 510 7 % 22 % 14 %

Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 233 $ 103,515 $ 444 3.6 152 $ 62,745 $ 413 3.2 53 % 65 % 8 % 13 % California 107 108,325 1,012 3.7 164 136,227 831 4.7 (35) % (20) % 22 % (21) % Colorado 23 10,871 473 3.8 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 236 109,533 464 2.7 178 79,338 446 2.0 33 % 38 % 4 % 35 % Metro New York 1 4,312 N/A N/A — — N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 12 4,695 391 13.3 4 4,194 1,049 1.3 200 % 12 % (63) % 923 % Total 612 $ 341,251 $ 558 3.3 498 $ 282,504 $ 567 2.8 23 % 21 % (2) % 18 %

Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Arizona 21.3 16.0 33% California 9.7 11.7 (17) % Colorado 2.0 — N/A Florida 29.3 30.0 (2) % Metro New York — — —% Texas 0.3 1.0 (70) % Total 62.6 58.7 7%

Backlog

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 146 $ 66,207 $ 453 87 $ 40,197 $ 462 68% 65% (2)% California 122 134,601 1,103 158 147,415 933 (23)% (9)% 18% Colorado 20 9,557 478 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Florida 325 165,662 510 451 235,245 522 (28)% (30)% (2)% Metro New York 1 4,312 4,312 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 10 3,947 395 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 624 $ 384,286 $ 616 696 $ 422,857 $ 608 (10)% (9)% 1%

Lots Owned or Controlled

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 1,505 1,462 2,967 2,118 1,491 3,609 (18)% California 569 1,200 1,769 504 1,679 2,183 (19)% Colorado 168 125 293 — — — N/A Florida 1,800 1,770 3,570 2,376 2,098 4,474 (20)% Metro New York 2 — 2 2 — 2 —% Texas 202 1,548 1,750 — 1,167 1,167 50% Total 4,246 6,105 10,351 5,000 6,435 11,435 (9)%

Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 % 2023 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 292,592 100.0 % $ 240,625 100.0 % Cost of home sales 248,897 85.1 % 197,054 81.9 % Home sales gross margin 43,695 14.9 % 43,571 18.1 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 10,557 3.6 % 4,542 1.9 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 54,252 18.5 % 48,113 20.0 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 2,456 0.8 % 4,485 1.9 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 56,708 19.4 % $ 52,598 21.9 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, and (ix) abandoned projects costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 734 $ 4,123 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (30 ) 1,617 Interest in cost of sales 10,570 4,553 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,320 1,418 EBITDA 12,594 11,711 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 2,456 4,485 Transaction costs 1,728 15 Abandoned project costs 256 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,034 $ 16,211

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and inventory impairment, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 190 $ 3,218 Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 29 718 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 2,456 4,485 Total adjustments 2,485 5,203 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 1,843 3,839 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 2,033 $ 7,057 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.08 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.18 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 36,279,679 39,997,699 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 36,798,722 40,116,873 (1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.