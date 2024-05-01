'Day of Shecurity' – A Cybersecurity Conference for Women by Women
UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Diversity (https://securediversity.org/) and The Lookout Foundation (https://www.lookout.com/company/foundation) are pleased to announce the upcoming ‘Day of Shecurity’ virtual conference for women in India, scheduled for the 30th of May, 2024. It’s an event poised to empower women in the field of cybersecurity. Sponsored by Google and Microsoft, this conference is coming to India after ten successful editions in North America and around 1500 women from the Indian IT industry are expected to attend.
‘Day of Shecurity’ aims to provide a free platform for women professionals in the realms of Technology, IT, and Software to get insights, training, and networking opportunities. Whether they're already entrenched in cybersecurity or considering a career transition, it’s an opportunity to get valuable insights into cybersecurity trends and emerging technologies.
Key Highlights:
• Insights from women industry leaders: Firsthand knowledge from accomplished women leaders in cybersecurity, who will share their experiences and strategies for success.
• Informative sessions: Interactive sessions designed to enhance participants’ technical skills and expertise in cybersecurity. Various session tracks include:
o Security Operations
o Governance, Risk, & Compliance
o Cybersecurity Trends & Emerging Technologies
o Cybersecurity Career
o Privacy, Data and Zero Trust
o Emotional Intelligence & Leadership
• Career guidance and mentorship: Guidance from seasoned professionals to navigate their career path effectively and make informed decisions.
• Networking opportunities: Meeting with like-minded individuals, expanding professional network, and forging valuable connections.
With 48 different sessions throughout the day, attendees will have ample opportunities to engage with experts and peers alike.
For women who are not into cybersecurity, attending the conference can provide invaluable insights into this rapidly evolving field, potentially facilitating a career switch.
Registration Details:
Date: 30th May, 2024
Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Registration URL: - https://dayofshecurity.in/attendees/
For inquiries or assistance, please contact dos_india@securediversity.org
Pranjali Kaushik