Older South Australians urged to upgrade personal alert devices before 3G shutdown

Release date: 01/05/24

The State Government is urging older South Australians to check their personal alert devices are 4G compatible, before major telecommunications providers start switching off their 3G networks from 1 July.

The upcoming network shutdown will not only impact mobile phones but also personal and medical alert devices – such as pendants and call button devices, which allow a person to quickly and easily send for help in the event of an emergency, such as a fall. These devices provide users with peace of mind and a sense of security as they get older.

Older devices reliant on 3G technology will stop working after the shutdown.

Customers of Personal AlertSA, a state government program that funds or subsidises devices and monitoring for eligible older people, can access support to upgrade to a 4G device – including options with no out-of-pocket cost.

About 11,000 South Australians are enrolled in Personal AlertSA and while the vast majority are now using 4G devices, there are still more than 2,200 customers that have yet to transition their device. These people are urged to call the Personal AlertSA hotline urgently on 1300 700 169.

People who access their personal alert devices from private providers or Commonwealth-supported programs, are strongly urged to contact their system provider for support before the 3G network is cut-off.

For more information on Personal AlertSA and eligibility, go online to www.sa.gov.au/concessions/pasa or phone 1300 700 169 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm).

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Older South Australians deserve support to live well in their own home for longer and personal alert devices can provide a strong sense of safety to support this independence.

If you or your loved one uses a personal alert device, check with your provider to ensure it is 4G compatible and will keep working after the 3G shutdown – this simple step could be lifesaving.

If you’re a Personal AlertSA customer with an older device, please look out for a letter in the mail or a phone call from the Personal AlertSA team, so you can get help to upgrade quickly.

If you’re unsure if you have received this correspondence or don’t think you have, please call the Personal AlertSA team on 1300 700 169.

Personal AlertSA offers eligible customers a choice of 4G compatible devices and monitoring at no cost.

Whatever you choose, it’s important to act now so you’re not caught out when the 3G network shuts down.

Attributable to Anne Burgess AM, Deputy Chair, Council on the Ageing (COTA) SA

Personal alert devices help older people to feel more confident and safer in their homes.

Don’t risk having one that doesn’t work just when you need it.

If you’re not sure what network you’re on or how to move to 4G call 1300 700 169 and someone can help you.

If you have a family member or know someone who uses a personal alert device please encourage them to check their device and their network.

This is urgent as the 3G network starts switching off from July.