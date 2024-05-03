The future of supply chain awaits at ASCM CONNECT 2024 North America
Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, confirmed as keynote speaker on day 1
ASCM CONNECT 2024 is a place for supply chain professionals to have meaningful conversations and a continuation of our mission to build a better world through supply chains.”CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart of supply chain innovation will be on display at the ASCM CONNECT 2024: North America, hosted by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), the premier authority in supply chain transformation and education. This not-to-be-missed event is set to unfold at the Austin Convention Center, Texas, from September 9-11, 2024.
— Abe Eshkenazi, CEO
The event will bring an elite roster of speakers, including Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, David Edelman, Harvard Business School's authority on digital marketing, and Guenther Steiner, renowned Formula One Analyst and racing team veteran, along with other luminaries including David Edelman, plus hear from other business experts from Energizer, PwC, UScellular, SAP, HP and so much more in the field.
"ASCM CONNECT 2024 isn't just a conference; it's a launch pad for the next wave of supply chain innovations, a place for supply chain professionals to have meaningful conversations and a continuation of our mission to build a better world through supply chains,” said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE.
The event welcomes attendees from all parts of the supply chain ecosystem, in addition to ASCM members. Attendees will gain unprecedented insights through a series of compelling keynote addresses, engaging workshops, and one-on-one networking sessions. Attendees will benefit from dynamic sessions on the latest trends from AI innovations to sustainability practices and supply chain resilience. This presents an opportunity to enhance existing toolkits and drive impactful change in organizations and beyond.
New this year, the Innovation Hub promises to spark creativity with its Digital Capabilities Labs and the Supply Chain Gamers Challenge, not to mention live TECHTalks and exclusive industry podcasts. The 2024 Exhibit Hall has been reimagined, offering an immersive experience, and an interactive showcase of cutting-edge supply chain innovation, expert insights and thought-provoking presentations. Attendees will have the chance to see firsthand how the industry is evolving.
Registration is now open. For registration details and more information on ASCM CONNECT 2024: North America, visit https://connect.ascm.org/website/69864/.
About ASCM
The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. As the largest association for supply chain, ASCM members and worldwide alliances fuel innovation and inspire accountability for resilient, dynamic and sustainable operations. ASCM is built on a foundation of world-class APICS education, certification and career resources, which encompass award-winning workforce development, relevant content, groundbreaking industry standards and a diverse community of professionals who are driven to create a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit https://ascm.org.
