Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The flexible AC transmission system (facts) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 2, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flexible ac transmission system (facts) market size is predicted to reach $1.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The growth in the flexible ac transmission system (facts) market is due to the expansion of grid infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest flexible ac transmission system (facts) market share. Major players in the flexible ac transmission system (facts) market include ABB Ltd., Adani Power Limited, Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, General Electric Company.

Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Segments
•By Product: Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM), Static Var Compensator (SVC), Unified Power Flow Controllers (UPFC), Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator (TCSC)
•By Compensation Type: Shunt Compensation, Series Compensation, Combined Series-Shunt Compensation
•By Functionality: Voltage Control, Network Stabilization, Transmission Capacity
•By Application: Utilities, Renewables, Industrial, Railways, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global flexible ac transmission system (facts) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A flexible AC transmission system (FACTS) refers to a collection of tools that are used to get around certain restrictions on the electrical networks' capability for static and dynamic transmission. They are used to regulate the voltage, oscillation damping, transient stability improvement, and power flow in transmission lines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Characteristics
3. Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Size And Growth
……
27. Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

