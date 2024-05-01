World of Dypians Offers Up to 1M $WOD and $225,000 in Premium Subscriptions via the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program

World of Dypians is proud to be part of the 7 projects within Chapter 2 of the Airdrop Alliance Program.

Tortola, BVI, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Dypians (WOD) - an immersive, revolutionary MMORPG available on Epic Games, is on an exclusive list of top-tier projects participating in BNB Chain’s Airdrop Alliance Program, chapter 2.

The metaverse platform announced it offers up to 1,000,000 WOD tokens and $225,000 in Premium Subscriptions as rewards for eligible users across all its 4 campaigns, which are spread across May and June.

What is the Airdrop Alliance Program on the BNB Chain?

BNB Chain has started the Airdrop Alliance Program in collaboration with handpicked, high-profile projects to conduct airdrops for retroactive users on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and its parallel chain, opBNB. The program aims to connect top projects that have yet to issue tokens with the broad BNB Chain community, which has the opportunity to earn more rewards by participating in these projects' campaigns.

The first chapter of the Airdrop Alliance Program concluded in April and saw the distribution of 6.1 billion points and 6.9 million tokens to the BNB Chain community. The organizers estimate that over 500,000 users have participated in the event so far. Moreover, their ranks are bound to grow during the second chapter, increasing the overall value of rewards.

The BNB Chain Core Development Team said :

“The second chapter of the Airdrop Alliance has a core objective of enhancing community engagement and expressing gratitude to the BNB Chain community for their support towards BSC and opBNB. After the success of the first batch, we look forward to working with leading ecosystem projects to launch chapter 2."

BNB Chain recently announced the start of the second chapter of its Airdrop Alliance Program with the eligibility criteria:

Level 1: Users must migrate at least 1 BNB from the Beacon Chain to BSC using this Stake Migration tool or stake at least 1 BNB on BSC. Only a snapshot taken on May 15, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, will be considered valid.

Level 2: Stake at least 5 BNB on BSC. Similarly, the snapshot should be May 15, 2024, at 00:00 UTC.

Participants can read more about the rules and join the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program here .

The partnership between the BNB Chain and projects like World of Dypians participating in the Airdrop Alliance Program fosters active engagement within the BNB Chain community. More importantly, it helps projects build awareness and support ahead of their token generation events (TGE).

World of Dypians Campaigns within the Airdrop Alliance Program

World of Dypians is proud to be part of the 7 projects within Chapter 2 of the Airdrop Alliance Program. To this end, it designed 4 campaigns between May and June that engage users with fun and unique tasks, giving them the chance to win WOD tokens and premium subscriptions worth up to $100 each. The first campaign begins on May 1, with the last one ending on June 28.

Regarding BNB Chain retroactive users, the project will allocate 100,000 WOD Tokens for Level 1 and another 100,000 WOD Tokens for Level 2. The rewards will be distributed around the TGE event.

The eligibility rules for the 4 World of Dypians campaigns are as follows:

1. Entry Campaign: May 1 - May 15

Participants can join the campaign here , where they must complete these 2 tasks:

Create a game account on World of Dypians. Open at least 1 in-game Daily Bonus Chest.

All participants completing these tasks will be eligible to win a share of the 100,000 WOD Tokens prize pool, and the number of winners will be unlimited.

The Daily Bonus is available on BNB Chain & opBNB. Users need to sign the transaction to open the chest on the daily bonus section in the My Account section on their WOD dashboards. The rewards will be distributed around the TGE event.

2. Daily Game Delight: May 15 - May 29

Participants can join the campaign here , where they must complete these 2 tasks:

Login or create a game account on World of Dypians. Open at least 5 in-game Daily Bonus Chests.

The Daily Bonus Chests allow participants to win a share of the 150,000 WOD Tokens and 500 premium subscriptions worth $100 each.

The project will organize a raffle to determine the winners, specifying that the winners of the token giveaway will not be the same as the winners of the premium subscription. The winners will be announced 15 days after the event ends, and the rewards will be distributed around the TGE event.

3. Dypians Discovery Quest: May 29 - June 12

Participants must complete these 2 tasks:

Login or create a game account on World of Dypians. Open at least 10 in-game Daily Bonus Chests.

Participants who complete these two tasks qualify for the 200,000 WOD Tokens and 750 premium subscriptions worth $100 each in the prize pool.

The project confirmed that 750 WOD token winners and 750 premium subscription winners will be selected through a raffle. Similar to the second campaign, the token giveaway winners will not be the same as the premium subscription winners. The winners will be announced 15 days after the event ends, and the rewards will be distributed around the TGE event.

4. BNB Chain Game Expedition: June 12 June 28

The last WOD campaign engages participants with 4 tasks:

Login or create a game account on World of Dypians. Mint one BNB Chain Beta Pass NFT to gain exclusive access to the game. Download World of Dypians on Epic Games. Participate at least once in the BNB Chain Treasure Hunt event.

Participants completing these tasks will be eligible to win a share of the 350,000 WOD Tokens and 1,000 premium subscriptions worth $100 in each prize pool.

There will be 1,000 WOD token winners, and 1,000 premium subscription winners selected through a raffle. The winners of the token giveaway will not be the same as the winners of the premium subscription. Winners will be announced 15 days after the event ends, and the rewards will be distributed around the TGE event.

About World of Dypians

World of Dypians (WOD) is an MMORPG designed by Dypius that features advanced AI, cutting-edge graphics, and immersive gameplay. The game occurs in a virtual world that abounds in engaging quests and adventures. This AI-powered virtual universe also hosts some of the biggest brands in crypto, including the BNB Chain area. Participants in the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program should visit it, especially when trying to win a share of the WOD campaign 4 rewards.

World of Dypians can be downloaded from the Epic Games Store. It is compatible with Windows OS and available as a desktop application, so users only require a PC or laptop to download and play it.

World of Dypians invites all gamers and crypto enthusiasts to join its campaigns within the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program and qualify for a chance to win exciting rewards. The game's first out of four campaigns begins on May 1, and participants can learn how to create an account here .

World of Dypians has a dedicated area where participants can join the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program here .

