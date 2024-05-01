Minister Humphreys announces Child Benefit to be paid in respect of 18-year-olds from next week

The parent/guardian does not need to reapply if the child is in full-time education and the Department holds a current education certificate. The payment will be reactivated from May 2024 as long as the certificate is valid, and payment will continue for as long as a valid education certificate is in place or the child turns 19, whichever comes first.
