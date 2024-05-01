EU Delegation to Moldova holds seminar on geopolitical complexities ahead of Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels

On 30 April, in Chisinau, the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova organised a seminar titled ‘The European Union and the Republic of Moldova: geopolitical complexities and the repercussions of Russia´s war of aggression in Ukraine on Moldova’.

The event gathered more than 80 experts in the field and representatives of institutions.

The seminar provided a platform for dialogue, and an exchange of views on specific regional security challenges and policy recommendations, with the participation of the Moldovan authorities, diplomatic community, leading think-tankers, academia, and journalists.

This initiative is part of the Road to Schuman events that will form the basis for discussions for the second edition of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum, which will take place in Brussels on 28-29 May. It will bring together high-level representatives of the European Union, EU Member States and partner countries, international and regional organisations, as well as leading think-tanks and academia.

“Moldova has shown resilience and capitalised on opportunities, thanks to the support of the European Union and its allies during the last two years of Russia´s unjustified war in Ukraine. Initiatives like the European Peace Facility have bolstered Moldova’s defence capabilities, leading to a doubling of its defence budget, and thus improving its defence capacity,” Jānis Mažeiks, EU Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, said at the seminar.

He added that significantly intensified security and defence cooperation with Moldova over the last two years would soon be elevated to a new strategic level. “Together, we continue to pave the path towards a stronger, resilient and more secure future for Moldova,” he said.

