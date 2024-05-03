Leather Goods Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Leather Goods Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Leather Goods Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The leather goods market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $378.26 billion in 2023 to $407.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Leather Goods Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the leather goods market size is predicted to reach $541.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the leather goods market is due to the increasing demand for premium and high-quality luxury leather products. Europe region is expected to hold the largest leather goods market share. Major players in the leather goods market include Kering SA, Adidas AG, Hermes International S.A., Louis Vuitton SE, Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L., New Balance Athletics Inc.

Leather Goods Market Segments

• By Leather Type: Full Grain Leather, Split Grain Leather, Genuine Leather, Faux Leather, Bonded Leather

• By Product: Footwear, Handbags, Apparel, Luggage, Wallet, Belts, Other Products

• By Grade: High-Grade, Mid-Grade

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company Franchised Stores, E-Commerce, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

• By End- User: Men, Women, Kids

• By Geography: The global leather goods market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9839&type=smp

Leather goods refer to articles made of leather. These are created with animal skins and hides that are chemically treated, or tanned, to prevent decomposition. Leather is a strong, flexible, and durable material. Leather goods come with different types of lifestyle products, which are utilized by various customers for personal use or to enhance their social status.

Read More On The Leather Goods Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leather-goods-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Leather Goods Market Characteristics

3. Leather Goods Market Trends And Strategies

4. Leather Goods Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Leather Goods Market Size And Growth

……

27. Leather Goods Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Leather Goods Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

