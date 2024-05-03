Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Internet Of Things (IoT) In Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The internet of things (IoT) in agriculture market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. ” — The Business Research company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the internet of things (iot) in agriculture market size is predicted to reach $22.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

The growth in the internet of things (iot) in agriculture market is due to the rise in food demand. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest internet of things (iot) in agriculture market share. Major players in the internet of things (iot) in agriculture market include Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., The Climate Corporation, AgJunction Inc.

Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market Segments

•By Component: Hardware, Software, Connectivity and Services

•By Type: Small Farms, Mid-Sized, Large

•By Application: Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Precision Forestry, Fish Farm Monitoring, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global internet of things (iot) in agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT in the agriculture refers to the use of cameras, sensors, and other technologies to convert every aspect and action in farming into informed data. It enhances the overall agricultural system by continuously monitoring the field.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Internet of Things (IoT) in Agriculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

