Message from Prime Minister Robert Golob on the occasion of May Day, International Labour Day

SLOVENIA, May 1 - These few days off should be an opportunity to reflect on our common future. The times when companies needed strong and skilled hands are changing: in the future, employers will be looking for skills in particular. Digitalisation, artificial intelligence and other phenomena of our time promise to make our work very different in the future.

The Government recognises the important role of the State in this: to create opportunities through the public education system and incentives so that everyone can find a mission, a vocation and a job tailored to their talents and abilities. But the State’s role is also to ensure that society's burdens are fairly shared and adequately rewarded. This is the direction of our efforts to revive social dialogue between the social partners. Despite full employment, some professions are still neglected and underpaid. Behind them are often faces that do their work selflessly, but are often not heard. They are overruled by more powerful interest groups. We will work to ensure that these faces are heard and rewarded accordingly.

The holidays, of course, bring many good things. Last night, many bonfires lit up the country. But the tradition of the flames shooting up into the sky also carries an important message: that people are willing to work hard if it is for a common goal. I want us to build a common path. Slovenia needs everyone on this path. Let us get actively involved in social developments and contribute to a better future by making free choices. Only together can we build a society that continues to be proud of its people, their innovation, their hard work and, above all, its social justice.

I wish you a wonderful Labour Day – may it be filled with well-deserved rest and joy.

Robert Golob,

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia