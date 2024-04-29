Jason Jones Earns Board of Regents KUDOS Award

At their April meeting, the University of Nebraska (NU) System Board of Regents presented Jason Jones with a KUDOS Award for his leadership skills and passion for community engagement at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).

As the building services manager for the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, and the Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center, Jones is known for his dedication, leadership, and creativity in managing the two venues.

Julie Dierberger, Ph.D., Chief Engagement Officer at UNO, said that “Jason goes above and beyond to provide excellent care and support for the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center and the Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center. He has taken on additional leadership in the facilities management of both spaces and comes up with innovative ways to address problems and meet the needs of stakeholders.”

Both of these venues are dedicated to bringing people together from the UNO campus and the community to learn and collaborate.

“Jason leads a team to curate an inclusive and welcoming space — a space that saw almost 70,000 campus visitors last year. He has been creative with the space and helped to bring the ‘Undesign the Redline’ exhibit to the Weitz CEC, even coming in on the weekends to help hang the exhibit. Jason is truly selfless in his role and an incredible advocate for UNO and the community.”

Jones' ability to operationalize such exhibits in these spaces has led to increased interest in community partnerships.

“By providing this opportunity for creativity and critical thinking, he opened up additional doors for UNO to meet our metropolitan mission.”

In presenting the Board of Regents KUDOS award to Jones, UNO Student Body President/Regent Hakim Lotoro thanked him for his dedication to the University of Nebraska at Omaha and for his service to our country.

Congratulations, Jason!