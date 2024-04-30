Exploring Pathways: UNL/UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice Field Day

Rebekkah Draucker, a criminal justice major in Lincoln, initiated the field day event with dual objectives: to expose students to the array of careers available within criminal justice and to facilitate networking opportunities with potential employers. Draucker emphasized the event's significance, stating, "Attending the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice Field Day was an enriching experience. The networking opportunities are exceptional, not only for meeting prospective employers but also for discerning one's true passion within the field of criminal justice." The networking opportunities are exceptional, not only for meeting prospective employers but also for discerning one's true passion within the field of criminal justice." Rebekkah Draucker, Criminal Justice major in Lincoln

The event started with individuals visiting different areas in the building and engaging in several hands-on activities. One of the first activities students participated in was a fitness demonstration. They learned what an individual would encounter if they were to apply to the academy with the Lincoln Police Department . Continuing throughout field day students participated in activities like tourniquet application, ankle monitor demonstration, drone operation, dispatch, risk assessments, U.S Fish and Wildlife , and more; fostering connections and allowing students to see the world from the perspective of these agencies and departments.

A big hit from the day was the K-9 demonstration, where students marveled at the skills of the

four-legged officers and watched as they worked. The UNL Police Department brought their K-9s to show students how they utilize the dogs for bomb detection before game days. They also brought their therapy dog, Cash, a crowd favorite.

The Nebraska Game and Parks were on hand to discuss their career opportunities. Much of the focus is on animals and wildlife, but their scope extends beyond conservation efforts. In addition to managing and preserving natural habitats, they also play a crucial role in law enforcement, addressing issues such as DUIs, BUIs and enforcing park regulations. Those interested in careers with the Commission can pursue opportunities in fields like fisheries and wildlife or criminal justice. Notably, individuals seeking a direct role in conservation law enforcement can apply to become conservation officers, undergoing training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. This integrated approach allows for a comprehensive understanding of both wildlife management and law enforcement practices, ensuring that officers are well-equipped to protect Nebraska's natural resources and enforce regulations effectively.

Throughout the event, participants engage in hands-on activities such as investigating blood splatter patterns and dusting for fingerprints, providing practical exposure to forensic analysis. Representatives from various agencies highlight career opportunities beyond traditional law enforcement roles, including the variety of divisions within law enforcement agencies and the other departments that help the criminal justice system operate.

Students had ample networking opportunities as they engaged with professionals from various sectors of the criminal justice system, leading some students to reconsider their career aspirations. “I have noticed more individuals looking at different aspects of the CJ system,” stated Draucker. “Probation, parole, youth centers, correctional officer, lawyer, and even a victim advocate. They don’t think about those things necessarily and this opens their eyes to how many diverse types of positions are available in the criminal justice field.”

The event underscores the School of Criminology's commitment to preparing students for multifaceted careers in criminal justice by providing experiential learning opportunities that expand perspectives and career horizons. Looking ahead, the School of Criminology intends to capitalize on the event's success by leveraging social media and partnerships to broaden outreach and engagement. By continuing to offer hands-on experiences and networking opportunities, the school ensures that graduates are equipped to navigate the complexities of the justice system with confidence and purpose.