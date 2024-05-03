AI In Real Estate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $731.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.0%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai in real estate market size is predicted to reach $731.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.0%.

The growth in the ai in real estate market is due to the increasing adoption of IoT devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in real estate market share. Major players in the ai in real estate market include Compass Inc., Redfin Corporation, REX Real Estate, Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Avaamo Technologies Pvt. Ltd..

AI In Real Estate Market Segments

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision

• By Solution: Chatbots, Customer Behavior Analytics, Advanced Property Analysis, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data Analytics And Visualization, Lead Generation And Marketing, Property Management

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Application: Design And Plan, Construction, Promotion And Sales

• By Geography: The global ai in real estate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in real estate refers to the use of artificial intelligence technologies and techniques to enhance various aspects of the real estate industry. It involves the application of computer systems and algorithms that can analyze large amounts of data, learn from patterns and trends, and make intelligent predictions or recommendations related to real estate transactions, property management, customer service, and market analysis.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. AI In Real Estate Market Characteristics

3. AI In Real Estate Market Trends And Strategies

4. AI In Real Estate Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. AI In Real Estate Market Size And Growth

……

27. AI In Real Estate Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. AI In Real Estate Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

