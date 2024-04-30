Senate Bill 1104 Printer's Number 1565
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1423
PRINTER'S NO. 1565
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1104
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, GEBHARD, J. WARD,
ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, FARRY, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-
HILL, DUSH, MASTRIANO, LAUGHLIN AND ROBINSON, MARCH 12, 2024
SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, APRIL 30, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for credit for employment at congregate care
facility.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1507. Credit for Employment at Congregate Care
Facility.--(a) A student who is in grade eleven or twelve at a
school entity or nonpublic school and who is employed, either on
a paid or voluntary basis, at a congregate care facility may
earn one elective credit toward graduation for each three
hundred fifty (350) TWO HUNDRED FIFTY (250) hours worked at the
congregate care facility, for a maximum of two elective credits
toward graduation.
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20