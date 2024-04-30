Submit Release
Senate Bill 800 Printer's Number 1566

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - TO APPROPRIATE THE CONDEMNED PROPERTY, THE SUFFICIENCY OF

THE SECURITY, THE PROCEDURE FOLLOWED BY THE ACQUIRING

AGENCY OR THE DECLARATION OF TAKING.

(D) PROOF OF SERVICE AND COMPLIANCE.--FILING OF A COPY OF

THE ADVANCED NOTICE AND PROOF OF SERVICE THEREOF, TOGETHER WITH

THE FILING OF THE DECLARATION OF TAKING AND SECURITY AS REQUIRED

UNDER SECTIONS 302 (RELATING TO DECLARATION OF TAKING ) AND 303

(RELATING TO SECURITY REQUIRED), SHALL CONSTITUTE COMPLIANCE

WITH THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF THIS SECTION.

(E) PUBLISH ADVANCED NOTICE.--WITHIN 24 HOURS OF ISSUING ITS

FIRST ADVANCED NOTICE TO PROPOSED CONDEMNEES UNDER SUBSECTION

(A), AN ACQUIRING AGENCY SHALL POST ADVANCED NOTICE ON ITS

PUBLICLY ACCESSIBLE INTERNET WEBSITE, IF AVAILABLE, AND AT ITS

PRINCIPAL OFFICE LOCATION, THAT INCLUDES, AT A MINIMUM, THE

NOTICES DESCRIBED UNDER SUBSECTION (C)(2), (4), (5) AND (6).

§ 717. Compensation for loss of goodwill of BUSINESS OR farm

operation.

(a) General rule.--The owner of a BUSINESS OR farm operation

conducted on the property taken UNDER THIS TITLE or, if the

property is part of a larger parcel, on the remainder shall be

compensated for loss of goodwill if the owner proves all of the

following:

(1) The loss is caused by the taking of the property or

the injury to the remainder.

(2) Compensation for the loss will not be duplicated in

the compensation otherwise awarded to the owner.

(b) Rebuttal of compensation.--The acquiring agency may

rebut the compensation provided in subsection (a) if the

acquiring agency proves that the loss could have reasonably been

prevented by a relocation of the BUSINESS OR farm operation or

