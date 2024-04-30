Senate Bill 800 Printer's Number 1566
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - TO APPROPRIATE THE CONDEMNED PROPERTY, THE SUFFICIENCY OF
THE SECURITY, THE PROCEDURE FOLLOWED BY THE ACQUIRING
AGENCY OR THE DECLARATION OF TAKING.
(D) PROOF OF SERVICE AND COMPLIANCE.--FILING OF A COPY OF
THE ADVANCED NOTICE AND PROOF OF SERVICE THEREOF, TOGETHER WITH
THE FILING OF THE DECLARATION OF TAKING AND SECURITY AS REQUIRED
UNDER SECTIONS 302 (RELATING TO DECLARATION OF TAKING ) AND 303
(RELATING TO SECURITY REQUIRED), SHALL CONSTITUTE COMPLIANCE
WITH THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF THIS SECTION.
(E) PUBLISH ADVANCED NOTICE.--WITHIN 24 HOURS OF ISSUING ITS
FIRST ADVANCED NOTICE TO PROPOSED CONDEMNEES UNDER SUBSECTION
(A), AN ACQUIRING AGENCY SHALL POST ADVANCED NOTICE ON ITS
PUBLICLY ACCESSIBLE INTERNET WEBSITE, IF AVAILABLE, AND AT ITS
PRINCIPAL OFFICE LOCATION, THAT INCLUDES, AT A MINIMUM, THE
NOTICES DESCRIBED UNDER SUBSECTION (C)(2), (4), (5) AND (6).
§ 717. Compensation for loss of goodwill of BUSINESS OR farm
operation.
(a) General rule.--The owner of a BUSINESS OR farm operation
conducted on the property taken UNDER THIS TITLE or, if the
property is part of a larger parcel, on the remainder shall be
compensated for loss of goodwill if the owner proves all of the
following:
(1) The loss is caused by the taking of the property or
the injury to the remainder.
(2) Compensation for the loss will not be duplicated in
the compensation otherwise awarded to the owner.
(b) Rebuttal of compensation.--The acquiring agency may
rebut the compensation provided in subsection (a) if the
acquiring agency proves that the loss could have reasonably been
prevented by a relocation of the BUSINESS OR farm operation or
