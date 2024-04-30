Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1568

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - State Police, local law enforcement agencies and laboratories,

shall participate in the system.

(G) RESOURCE ONLY.--THE TRACKING SYSTEM SHALL SERVE AS A

RESOURCE FOR A VICTIM. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF

LAW OR COURT RULE, INFORMATION ENTERED INTO THE TRACKING SYSTEM

SHALL NOT SERVE AS AN OFFICIAL STATUS OF THE RAPE KIT AND SHALL

NOT BE ADMISSIBLE TO CHALLENGE THE CHAIN OF CUSTODY OF EVIDENCE

IN A CRIMINAL PROCEEDING.

Section 3. Section 5(a) introductory paragraph, (1) and (2)

of the act are amended, paragraph (3) is amended by adding a

subparagraph and the subsection is amended by adding paragraphs

to read:

Section 5. Rights of sexual assault victims.

(a) General rule.--In addition to the rights provided under

the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), known as the

Crime Victims Act, a sexual assault victim, guardian of a sexual

assault victim or close relative of a deceased sexual assault

victim shall have all of the following rights[, if requested by

the victim, guardian or relative]:

(1) The right to, upon request by the victim, guardian

or relative, a disclosure of information regarding the

submission of any evidence for forensic testing that was

collected from the victim during the investigation of the

offense, unless disclosing the information would interfere

with the investigation or prosecution of the offense, in

which case the victim, guardian or relative shall be informed

of the estimated date on which the information is expected to

be disclosed, if known.

(2) The right to, upon request by the victim, guardian

or relative, a disclosure of information regarding the status

20240SB0920PN1568 - 6 -

