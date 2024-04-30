Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1568
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - State Police, local law enforcement agencies and laboratories,
shall participate in the system.
(G) RESOURCE ONLY.--THE TRACKING SYSTEM SHALL SERVE AS A
RESOURCE FOR A VICTIM. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER PROVISION OF
LAW OR COURT RULE, INFORMATION ENTERED INTO THE TRACKING SYSTEM
SHALL NOT SERVE AS AN OFFICIAL STATUS OF THE RAPE KIT AND SHALL
NOT BE ADMISSIBLE TO CHALLENGE THE CHAIN OF CUSTODY OF EVIDENCE
IN A CRIMINAL PROCEEDING.
Section 3. Section 5(a) introductory paragraph, (1) and (2)
of the act are amended, paragraph (3) is amended by adding a
subparagraph and the subsection is amended by adding paragraphs
to read:
Section 5. Rights of sexual assault victims.
(a) General rule.--In addition to the rights provided under
the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), known as the
Crime Victims Act, a sexual assault victim, guardian of a sexual
assault victim or close relative of a deceased sexual assault
victim shall have all of the following rights[, if requested by
the victim, guardian or relative]:
(1) The right to, upon request by the victim, guardian
or relative, a disclosure of information regarding the
submission of any evidence for forensic testing that was
collected from the victim during the investigation of the
offense, unless disclosing the information would interfere
with the investigation or prosecution of the offense, in
which case the victim, guardian or relative shall be informed
of the estimated date on which the information is expected to
be disclosed, if known.
(2) The right to, upon request by the victim, guardian
or relative, a disclosure of information regarding the status
20240SB0920PN1568 - 6 -
