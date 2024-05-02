CBD Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

CBD Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $17.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “CBD Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cbd nutraceuticals market size is predicted to reach $17.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.

The growth in the cbd nutraceuticals market is due to the increase in demand for plant-based food. North America region is expected to hold the largest cbd nutraceuticals market share. Major players in the cbd nutraceuticals market include CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol LLC, Medterra CBD, Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., Diamond CBD Inc., Garden of Life LLC.

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Segments

1. By Product: CBD Tinctures, Capsules and Soft Gels, CBD-Based Protein, CBD Gummies

2. By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Pharmacies, E-Commerce Portals, Other Distribution Channels

3. By Application: Wellness, Workout Supplements, Edibles And Fortified Foods

4. By Geography: The global cbd nutraceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

CBD (cannabidiol) nutraceuticals refer to non-psychoactive compounds derived from cannabis plants with health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in foods. CBD consists of nutritional components such as B-complex vitamins including Vitamin B6, B12, riboflavin, niacin, and thiamine.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. CBD Nutraceuticals Market Characteristics

3. CBD Nutraceuticals Market Trends And Strategies

4. CBD Nutraceuticals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. CBD Nutraceuticals Market Size And Growth

……

27. CBD Nutraceuticals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. CBD Nutraceuticals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

