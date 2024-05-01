The eLiner Factory Launches to Revolutionize Liner Notes for the Music Industry
Innovative platform offers a new way for musicians to engage fans with eLiner™ digital liner notes, celebrating its launch with a contest and a special discountUNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eLiner Factory, an innovative new online platform, is set to change how artists and labels connect with their audience by enabling them to build and order digital liner notes for singles, EPs, and albums. The service allows for the inclusion of lyrics, photos, production information, videos, audio, interactive features, and downloadable ‘freebie’ merch, providing a deeper, more engaging fan experience. Every eLiner also comes with a high-res PDF version for offline viewing and sharing. The first to benefit from this unique service was David Mead with his album "Dudes," which features three videos, pop-up background stories for each song, an album-themed crossword puzzle, links to his social sites and more.
"Our mission is to enrich the music listening experience by bringing back the lost art of album liner notes in a digital, interactive format," said Jay Lindell, founder of The eLiner Factory. "Our site makes it easy to configure and order eLiner digital liner notes. By offering fans more context and content about their favorite songs, we can help artists and labels forge stronger connections with the people who love their music."
To celebrate its launch, the eLiner Factory is giving away one eLiner Single each month now through the end of July. Also through the end of July, The eLiner Factory is offering a 15% discount on any first-time eLiner with the promo code LAUNCH15 at checkout.
The eLiner Factory stands at the forefront of value-added digital music storytelling, offering a unique online service that blends traditional elements of music packaging with the latest in multimedia and digital interactivity. This approach not only enhances the listener's experience but also offers artists and labels a new channel for creative expression, promotion, and fan engagement.
About The eLiner Factory
The eLiner Factory is an online platform dedicated to revolutionizing the way musicians, their management, and record labels engage with fans through digital liner notes. By offering a service that makes it easy to combine lyrics, photos, production information, and interactive content into one comprehensive package, The eLiner Factory aims to bridge the gap between the digital and physical music experience.
