15% Discount on Everest Base Camp Trek by Swotah Travel and Adventure
For a limited time, Swotah Travel is offering a special 15% early bird discount on its Everest Base Camp Trek.KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swotah Travel and Adventure has announced a special early bird offer: a 15% discount on the Everest Base Camp Trek. This limited-time offer is designed to encourage adventurers to embark on a journey to the heart of the Himalayas with one of the most trusted names in travel.
The Everest Base Camp Trek provided by Swotah Travel and Adventure is not only a physical challenge but also an opportunity to traverse some of the world's most spectacular landscapes and to engage with the rich cultural heritage of the Khumbu region. The journey includes awe-inspiring vistas of towering mountains and the warm hospitality of the Sherpa community, making for an unforgettable expedition.
Trek Highlights:
Scenic Flight to Lukla: The adventure begins with a breathtaking flight into Lukla, the gateway to Everest, courtesy of Swotah Travel.
Namche Bazaar: A chance to acclimatize in the vibrant heart of the Sherpa community, where local culture and mountain commerce converge.
Tengboche Monastery: Visitors can explore this spiritual site, which offers panoramic views of Everest, Lhotse, and Ama Dablam, while learning about Sherpa spirituality and traditions.
Everest Base Camp: Participants reach the foot of the world’s tallest mountain, an exhilarating and rewarding milestone.
Kala Patthar: Ascend this famous viewpoint for the best views of Everest during sunrise or sunset.
The treks are led by experienced and certified guides from Swotah Travel and Adventure, who ensure safety and enrich the journey for all participants. Booking is now available for this epic adventure.
Ajay Kumar Shrestha
Swotah Travel and Adventure
984-1595962
ajay@swotahtravel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram