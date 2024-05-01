Drummond applauds Gov. Stitt's signing anti-illegal immigration bill

OKLAHOMA City (April 30, 2024) – Attorney General Drummond today applauded Gov. Stitt for signing House Bill 4156, immigration reform legislation that will enhance law enforcement’s ability to combat the state’s many illegal marijuana grow operations, which are often worked by foreign nationals.

“Oklahoma has reaped the consequences of the Biden Administration’s utter failure to secure our nation’s border, as evidenced by the flood of illegal marijuana grows and other criminal activity connected to Chinese syndicates and Mexican cartels,” said Drummond, who last month asked the legislative leadership to pursue the measure. “HB 4156 gives law enforcement the tools necessary to ensure public safety for all Oklahomans. I am grateful to House Speaker McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Treat for their swift action in making the bill a reality.”

Under HB 4156, a first offense will be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a maximum $500 fine. That individual will then be required to leave the state within 72 hours following his or her conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.

Subsequent offenses or offenses committed during a crime will be a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a maximum $1,000 fine. As with an initial offense, the individual will have to leave the state within 72 hours following his or her conviction or release from custody, whichever comes later.