PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Midland and Odessa Chambers of Commerce

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with the Midland and Odessa Chambers of Commerce to discuss President Biden’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project permitting freeze, transportation infrastructure and his and Sen. Cruz’s I-27 Numbering Act, which is now law, and the new Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center opening next year. See photo below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

