Statement from Senator Corey Simon Regarding Potential Drilling in Apalachicola Bay

FLORIDA, April 30 - Tallahassee —

Senator Corey Simon (R-Tallahassee) today released the following statement regarding potential drilling in Apalachicola Bay:

“It is unconscionable that efforts to drill for oil are happening at the same time that we are fighting for the revitalization of the Apalachicola Bay. The $25 million we’re trying to fund would allow DEP to enter into financial assistance agreements with the City of Apalachicola to implement projects that improve surface water and groundwater quality within the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern, important legislation that I FOUGHT FOR AND PASSED. We cannot allow the actions of one irresponsible body to impact the limited precious natural resources that belong to the entire region.”

