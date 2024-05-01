'Bosch: Legacy' fans learn inspiration for 'Mo' character in So Many Shows! Podcast Interview with Najar Investigations
Our interview with Mohammed Najar was nothing short of fascinating as we learned how his expertise with technology and investigation helps to bring one of our favorite shows ‘Bosch: Legacy’ to life...”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether it be Sherlock Holmes or Perry Mason, private investigators have always been appealing in fictional entertainment. Amazon original series "Bosch: Legacy" can be added to that list, including its character "Maurice ‘Mo’ Bassi," who was inspired by Mohammed Najar, a seasoned private investigator. Najar was a guest on the So Many Shows! "Everybody Counts Podcast" on April 19 when he dished behind-the-scenes secrets about the "Mo" character to Bosch fans during his appearance.
— Tracey Phillipps and Mike Martini, hosts of the "Everybody Counts Podcast"
During the interview on the "Everybody Counts Podcast," Najar broke down the real world of private investigations, how consulting with "Bosch" producers led to the "Mo" character, and some of the input he offered that fans may notice in future storylines on "Bosch: Legacy."
"I was excited to receive an invitation to join the podcast and shed some light on the realities of private investigations, especially since public perception of private investigators isn't always based on accurate portrayals,” said Najar, lead investigator and CEO of Najar Investigations.
“There is a rise in interest in true crime shows and documentaries, and private investigators often have a real-life role in the course of crime investigations. It was nice to be able to address misconceptions and dispel any myths so that people see an honest representation of private investigations work," he added.
In a statement, "Everybody Counts Podcast" hosts Tracey Phillipps and Mike Martini said:
"Our interview with Mohammed Najar was nothing short of fascinating as we learned how his expertise with technology and investigation helps to bring one of our favorite shows ‘Bosch: Legacy’ to life with the insights he has provided to the production team.
Mohammed inspired us with his life of service from his time in the Marines, to a passion for helping families find missing loved ones, and more. We hope to have Mohammed as a returning guest on the Everybody Counts Podcast for So Many Shows."
