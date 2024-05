CBP Recognizes Outstanding Employees During Annual Awards Ceremony

WASHINGTON –U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recognized outstanding employee performance April 22 in the first in-person Commissioner’s Annual Award Ceremony since 2019, in Washington, D.C.

“The people and accomplishments we are recognizing are representative of the amazing things CBP does every single day, across the country, and around the world,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “Thank you to every single member of the CBP workforce. You keep our borders secure. You prevent dangerous people, drugs, and weapons from entering our communities. You facilitate legitimate trade and travel; and remain dedicated to providing for the security and safety of our nation and its citizens.”

The ceremony is part of Miller’s focus on mental well-being of the CBP workforce, focusing on employee morale and improved resiliency communications. During the ceremony, CBP presented awards to 294 employees across 21 categories, including recognition for heroism, safety, integrity, best practices, volunteer service, and leadership. Awards included both individual and team performance.

CBP’s most prestigious award, the Medal of Honor for Heroism, was awarded to Warren J. Becker, III, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent, out of Del Rio, Texas, and Jorge L. Santiago, Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, for extraordinary bravery, gallantry, or valor, going above the call of duty while knowingly risking personal safety.

Miller also took time to thank the CBP family members, emphasizing the importance of their support.

“I want to take a moment to show appreciation for the CBP families, many of whom are here with us today,” Miller said. “As you know, when one serves, the whole family serves. Your support and sacrifice are key to our continued success, and so these achievements are yours, too.”

The employees presented with awards include:

Medal of Honor for Heroism

Warren J. Becker, III, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Del Rio, Texas

Jorge L. Santiago, Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

Meritorious Award for Valor

Mark A. Lamphere, Jr., Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

Adam J. Perkins, Border Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Baileyville, Maine

Integrity Award

Joey Hwang, Management and Program Analyst, Office of the Chief Counsel, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Bruce Ingalls, Director, Revenue Division, Office of Finance, Indianapolis, Indiana

Leadership Award

Chuck Cowan, Aviation Group Supervisor, Air and Marine Operations, Jacksonville, Florida

Sarah Pank, Associate Director, Human Capital Branch, Administrative Services Division, Enterprise Services, Indianapolis, Indiana

Special Recognition Award

World Customs Organization (WCO) Secretary General Campaign Team, Office of International Affairs, International Operations

Team Members: Emily Barragan, Senior Policy Advisor (Program Manager), Office of Field Operations, Los Angeles, California; Mark Bazill, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol Christina Bell, Senior Advisor (Program Manager), Office of International Affairs, Washington, DC; John Connors, Customs and Border Protection Deputy Attaché, Office of International Affairs, Brussels, Belgium; Kristie McKinney, Director (Supervisory International Relations Specialist), Office of International Affairs, Washington, DC; Nate Peeters, Branch Chief (Supervisory Management and Program Analyst), Office of Trade, Washington, DC; Justin Ratliff, Customs and Border Protection International Representative (Advisor), Office of International Affairs, Brussels, Belgium; Chole Riedel, Customs and Border Protection Attaché, Office of International Affairs, Brussels, Belgium; Debbie Seguin, Assistant Commissioner, Office of International Affairs, Washington, DC; Sara Shaw, Deputy Executive Director (Supervisory Program Manager), Office of International Affairs, Washington, DC; Lorin Smith, Branch Chief (Supervisory Strategic Communications Specialist), Office of International Affairs, Washington, DC; Jon Underdahl-Peirce, International Relations Specialist, Office of International Affairs, Washington, DC

Best Practices, Innovation, and Efficiency Award

Digital A-File Team, Office of Field Operations

Team Members: Bonnie Arellano, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Tucson, Arizona; Emilia Bakopoulos, Director, Traveler Policy, Office of Field Operations, Washington, DC; Celina Candelaria, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, El Paso, Texas; Adriana Carranza, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, El Paso, Texas; Lorenzo Chavez, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, El Paso, Texas; Jonathan Cichy, Customs and Border Protection Officer (Enforcement), Office of Field Operations, Chicago, Illinois; Art Cortinas, Supervisory Information Technology Specialist, Office of Information and Technology, El Paso, Texas; Justin Crofts, Senior Attorney, Office of the Chief Counsel, San Antonio, Texas; Stephanie Cuevas, Customs and Border Protection Officer (Program Manager), Office of Field Operations, San Francisco, California; Delorean Dhillon, Customs and Border Protection Officer (Program Manager), Office of Field Operations, Washington, DC; Mark Ficco, Information Technology Specialist, Office of Information and Technology, Ashburn, Virginia; Guillermo Franco, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, El Paso, Texas; Fernando Gamez, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, El Paso, Texas; Nate Johnson, Customs and Border Protection Officer (Program Manager), Office of Field Operations, Detroit, Michigan; Jack McFarland, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Nogales, Arizona; Rocio Mora, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, San Francisco, California; Jeffrey Niverson, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Nogales, Arizona; Oscar Trochez, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Nogales, Arizona; Laura Vasquez, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Nogales, Arizona; Emmanuel Vejar, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Nogales, Arizona; Roberto Venegas, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, El Paso, Texas; Shae Weathersbee, General Attorney, Office of the Chief Counsel, Washington, DC

Partnering and Stakeholder Engagement Award

Enforce and Protect Act (EAPA) Case 7657 Transshipment Team, Office of Trade

Team Members: Donald Anderson, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer (Attaché), Office of International Affairs, Singapore; Victoria Cho, Supervisory International Trade Officer, Office of Trade, Washington, DC; Steven Emilius, Paralegal Specialist, Office of Trade, Washington, DC; Kristina Horgan, Supervisory International Trade Analyst, Office of Trade, Washington, DC; Kevin Janiszeski, Supervisory Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, Buffalo, New York; Ruth Kourafas, Supervisory Auditor, Office of Trade, Boston, Massachusetts; Tamari Lagvilava, Senior Attorney, Office of the Chief Counsel, Washington, DC; Courtney LeBlanc, Auditor, Office of Trade, Boston, Massachusetts; Tina Maria Martell, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, Detroit, Michigan; Brian McCarthy, National Program Manager, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Cody Miller, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, Charlotte, North Carolina; Tara Mircovich, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, Newark, New Jersey; Jennifer Petelle, Senior Attorney, Office of the Chief Counsel, Washington, DC; Paul Walker, International Trade Analyst, Office of Trade, Washington, DC; Jeffrey D. Wenc, Auditor, Office of Trade, Boston, Massachusetts; Katrina Williams, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, San Francisco, California; Cinthya Zeballos, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, Long Beach, California

Unsung Heroes Award

Andrea M. Allen, Staff Assistant, Office of the Chief Counsel, Chicago, Illinois

David Dalton, Accountant, Office of the Commissioner, Office of Finance, Indianapolis, Indiana

Diana Dean and Jose Melendez-Perez Anti-Terrorism Award

Chicago Field Office Tactical Terrorism Response Team and Task Force Officer, Office of Field Operations

Team Members: Michael Nagy, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Chicago, Illinois; Jack Tripoli, IV, Task Force Officer (Customs and Border Protection Officer (JTTF/CITF)), Office of Field Operations, Chicago, Illinois

Del Rio Sector Counter Terrorism Unit, United States Border Patrol

Team Members: Marcos Gonzalez, Special Operations Supervisor (Supervisory Border Patrol Agent), United States Border Patrol, Del Rio, Texas; Martin Klaffka, Jr., Border Patrol Agent – Intelligence, United States Border Patrol, Brackettville, Texas; Emilio Lopez, Border Patrol Agent – Intelligence, United States Border Patrol, Uvalde, Texas; Gregory Serwatka, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Del Rio, Texas; Muriel Thompson, Jr., Border Patrol Agent – Intelligence, United States Border Patrol, Eagle Pass, Texas; Luis Valdez, Border Patrol Agent – Intelligence, United States Border Patrol, Del Rio, Texas

Workforce Engagement and Inclusion Award

Laredo Sector Border Community Liaison Unit, United States Border Patrol

Team Members: Carolina Machado, Border Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Laredo, Texas; Carlos Pantoja, Border Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Laredo, Texas

Petroleum Center Special Emphasis Committee, Office of Field Operations

Team Members: Karen Cayea, Customs Entry Officer, Office of Field Operations, Champlain, New York; Sirusha Cockrell, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, Rosemont, Illinois; Marc Dolor, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, San Francisco, California; Barbara Herman, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations; David McGurk, Center Director, Office of Field Operations, Houston, Texas; David Rivosecchi, Customs Entry Officer, Office of Field Operations, Jamaica, New York; Russell Van Orman, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, Portland, Oregon; Allene Wilcox, Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, Buffalo, New York; Roy Yoon, Supervisory Import Specialist, Office of Field Operations, St. Albans, Vermont

Excellence in Mission Support Award

Jacqueline Chaney, Mission Support Specialist, Air and Marine Operations, Jacksonville, Florida

Title 42, Southwest Border Task Force, Enterprise Services

Team Members: Angie Bartow, Deputy Executive Director, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Green Lake, Wisconsin; Nolan Brown, Contract Specialist, Office of Acquisition, Enterprise Services, Washington, DC; Ryan Bruce, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Euless, Texas; Jacob Burns, Supervisory Contract Specialist, Office of Acquisition, Enterprise Services, Indianapolis, Indiana; Richard Chavez, National Capital Regional Director, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Del Rio, Texas; Zachary Evans, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Washington, DC; Angela Flanagan, Deputy Executive Director, Enterprise Infrastructure and Operations, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Robert Gillis, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Laguna Niguel, California; Mark Gomes, West Regional Director, West Division, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, San Diego, California; Travis Graham, Supervisory Contract Specialist, Office of Acquisition, Enterprise Services, Indianapolis, Indiana; Clifton Greenhow, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Washington, DC; Anthony Harvin, Supervisory Contract Specialist, Office of Acquisition, Enterprise Services, Washington, DC; Andrew Hawk, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Indianapolis, Indiana Ronald James, Management and Program Analyst, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Laguna Niguel, California; Melissa Johnson, Management and Program Analyst, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Washington, DC; Heather Madden, Chief of Staff, Enterprise Services, Washington, DC; Katy Marin, Branch Chief, Mission Support Division, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Tucson, Arizona; Gary Nelson, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Euless, Texas; Dieu Nguyen, Director, Enterprise Network Services Branch, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; John Petrilla, Management and Program Analyst, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Laguna Niguel, California; Kevin Sarff, Supervisory Contract Specialist, Office of Acquisition, Enterprise Services, Washington, DC Tanya Smith, Management and Program Analyst, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Washington, DC; Joseph Zidron, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Laguna Niguel, California

Distinguished Service to Safety Award

Integrated Damage Assessment Team, Enterprise Services

Team Members: Eddie Alvarez, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer (Program Manager), Office of Field Operations, Miami, Florida; John Castello, Border Security Coordinator, Office of Field Operations, Miami, Florida Joshua R. Clark, Special Operations Supervisor, United States Border Patrol, Selfridge Air Force Base, Michigan; Carlo DiRienzo, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Buffalo, New York; Patrick Fitzgerald, Field Technology Officer, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, New Orleans, Louisiana; Charles Alan Fountain, Lead Safety & Occupational Health Specialist, Office of Human Resources Management, Homestead, Florida; Michael Gregory, Supervisory Information Technology Specialist, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Lorton, Virginia; Lori Iwanicki, Emergency Management Specialist, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Euless, Texas; George Lahoz, Safety & Occupational Health Specialist, Office of Human Resources Management, Enterprise Services, Miami, Florida; Janette Matravers, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Detroit, Michigan; Robert Omphroy, Jr., Customs and Border Protection Officer (Program Manager), Office of Field Operations, Miami, Florida; Michael Parr, Mission Assurance Officer, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Detroit, Michigan; Andrew Siegel, Safety & Occupational Health Specialist, Office of Human Resources Management, Enterprise Services, Tampa, Florida; Wilfred Torres, Field Technology Officer, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, New Orleans, Louisiana

Excellence in Law Enforcement Actions

William Cortes Negron, Digital Forensics Analyst, Laboratories and Scientific Services, Operations Support, Homestead Air Force Base, Florida

Miami Air and Marine Branch Marathon Marine Unit, Air and Marine Operations

Team Members: John Apollony, Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Marathon, Florida; Dustin Cole, Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Marathon, Florida; Mark Hensel, Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Marathon, Florida; Robert Sellers, Supervisory Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Marathon, Florida; Major Torley, Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Marathon, Florida

Mission Integration Award

Advance Travel Authorization Team, Office of Field Operations

Team Members: Kareem Baker, Supervisory Information and Technology Specialist, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Emilia Bakopoulos, Director, Traveler Policy, Office of Field Operations, Washington, DC; Michael Balero, Port Director, Office of Field Operations, Orlando, Florida; Stephanie Cuevas, Customs and Border Protection Officer (Program Manager), Office of Field Operations, San Francisco, California; Debra Danisek, Director, Privacy Division, Office of the Commissioner, Privacy and Diversity Office, Washington, DC; Katrina Deyo, Assistant Port Director, Office of Field Operations, San Diego, California; Joseph Draganac, Assistant Director, Cargo Targeting Division, National Targeting Center, Office of Field Operations, Washington, DC; Jason Israel, Branch Chief, Privacy Division, Office of the Commissioner, Privacy and Diversity Office, Washington, DC; Tricia Kennedy, Customs and Border Protection Officer (Program Manager), Office of Field Operations, Tampa, Florida; Matthew Kim, Information and Technology Specialist, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Daniel Menendez, Advisor to the Commissioner, Office of the Commissioner, Washington, DC; Timothy Miller, Management and Program Analyst, Office of Field Operations, Traveler Policy, Washington, DC; Eric Peters, Deputy Director, Passenger Targeting Division, National Targeting Center, Office of Field Operations, Sterling, Virginia; Steven Renfroe, Assistant Director, Passenger Targeting Division, National Targeting Center, Office of Field Operations, Sterling, Virginia; Seth Renkema, Chief Economist, Economic Impact Analysis Branch, Office of Trade, Washington, DC; Nael Samha, Executive Director Software Development, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Brittany Simon, Acting Branch Chief, Enforcement Programs, Office of Field Operations, San Diego, California; Fran Swearengen, Supervisory Information and Technology Specialist, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Stephanie Watson, Director, Field Liaison Division, Operations Directorate Office of Field Operations, Washington, DC; Rachel Weinstein, Senior Attorney, Office of the Chief Counsel, Washington, DC; Shadé Williams, Management and Program Analyst - Paperwork Reduction Act Officer, Economic Impact Analysis Branch, Office of Trade, Washington, DC

Trade and Facilitation Award

Detroit Trade Enforcement Team, Office of Field Operations

Team Members: Christopher Kerby, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Detroit, Michigan; Jason Lagrand, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Detroit, Michigan; Aleksandar Tanaskoski, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Detroit, Michigan; Matthew Zimney, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Detroit, Michigan

Truck Manifest Modernization Team, Enterprise Services

Team Members: Shiva Kumar Badia, Information Technology Specialist (Policy & Planning), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Mary Baker, Program Manager, Office of Trade, Washington, DC; Zule Baker, Program Manager, Office of Trade, Ashburn, Virginia; Caleb Baldwin, International Trade Specialist, Office of Trade, Ashburn, Virginia; Habib Bhuiya, Information Technology Specialist (Application Software), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Jyothsna Charagundla, Supervisory Information Technology Specialist (Application Software/Information Security), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Hariprasad Gangavarapu, Information Technology Specialist (Application Software), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Rick Hall, Information Technology Specialist (Application Software), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Fatima Hayat, Information Technology Specialist (Information Security), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, VirginiaKevin Howell, Information Technology Specialist (Information Security), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, VA; Christopher Jerussi, Information Technology Specialist (Policy & Planning), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Abdel Khateeb, Information Technology Specialist (Application Software), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Steve Lubel, Information Technology Specialist (Policy & Planning), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Molly Maass, Acquisition Program Manager/Information Technology Specialist (Application Software/Information Security), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Rachna Mawla, Information Technology Specialist (Application Software/Information Security), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Cindy Mazur, Management and Program Analyst, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Stephanie McKinney, Supervisory Client Representative, Office of Trade, Houston, Texas; Arnulfo Molina, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Laredo, Texas; Valla Olliver, Supervisory Information Technology Specialist (Application Software), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Linda Olsen, Client Representative, Office of Trade, Seattle, Washington; Thomas Pilcher, Information Technology Specialist (Policy & Planning), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia; Carlos Rodriguez, Information Technology Specialist (Information Security), Office of Trade, Euless, Texas; Frederick Rylaarsdam, Customs and Border Protection Officer (Program Manager), Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Seattle, Washington; Linda White, Management and Program Analyst, Office of Information and Technology, Enterprise Services, Ashburn, Virginia

Volunteer Service Award

Clyde D. Thompson, Management and Program Analyst, Office of Trade, Washington, DC

JFK Outreach Volunteers, Office of Field Operations

Team Members: Ram Bartulis, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Meenu Bedi, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Serina Black, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Nixaliz Buckner, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Tyrone Francis, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Christian Frias, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Kareem Graham, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Krystal Hemsel, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Jose Hernandez, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Antonette Jordan, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Sara Kim, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Trece-Kristo Lanas, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Raymond Lau, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Vincent Martucci, Watch Commander (Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer), Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Kerry Mitchell, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Michael Nicholas, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Kenneth Padilla, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Edyta Perkowski, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Joseph Persico, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Noelia Ramirez, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Rafael Rosso, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Tony Thomas, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; John Torres, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Drew Vukov, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York; Alan Wolfe, Deputy Chief (Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer), Office of Field Operations, Queens, New York

Emerging Leader Award

Vince Kaparic, Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, San Diego, California

Shaquira Torres-Torres, Mission Support Specialist, Office of Field Operations, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Career Achievement Award

Edna Knight, Executive Director, Financial Operations, Office of the Commissioner, Office of Finance, Indianapolis, Indiana

Hector Montalvo, Supervisory Program Manager, Office of Facilities and Asset Management, Enterprise Services, Laguna Niguel, California

Excellence in Intelligence Award

Daniel J. Walker, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Kansas City, Missouri

Excellence in Task Forces and Investigations Award

Law Enforcement Technical Collections Team, Office of Field Operations

Team Members: David Garza, Watch Commander (Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer), Office of Field Operations, Laredo, Texas; Carlos Gonzalez, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Laredo, Texas; Jose Gonzalez, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Laredo, Texas; Ricardo Jimenez, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Laredo, Texas; Jessica Proa, Customs and Border Protection Technician, Office of Field Operations, Laredo, Texas Kandyce Quintanilla, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Laredo, Texas; Conrado Serna, III, Chief, Supervisory Customs and Border Protection Officer, Office of Field Operations, Laredo, Texas

Resiliency Award

Mark A. Lamphere, Jr., Marine Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

Tahira Manns, Program Manager Team Lead, Office of Field Operations, Baltimore, Maryland