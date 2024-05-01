Laredo Sector Border Patrol recognizes April’s Youth of the Month

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol announces the honorees of the Youth of the Month program.

The program is designed to honor and incentivize academic excellence throughout Laredo.

On April 30, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners honored the 11 seniors selected from Laredo area high schools with the distinguished Laredo Sector Border Patrol Youth of the Month award.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol thanks guest speaker, Patrol-Agent-In-Charge Samuel Quintanilla, who spoke about the significance of the Youth of the Month award and the academic dedication necessary to win such a highly sought scholastic award.